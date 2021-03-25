Excavator brought in help free ship stuck on Suez Canal sparks meme-fest online

An excavator was brought in to help dislodge the Ever Given container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal, and it started meme-fest online.

A container ship got stuck on Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the most important shipping trade routes in the world, blocking the movement of more than 100 ships. Images of a “teeny tiny” excavator brought in to help free the blockade have gone viral, leaving netizens in splits.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula, Associated Press reported. “Images showed the ship’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against the western wall — an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening before in the canal’s 150-year history,” according to the report.

As tugboats tried to free the ship on sea, Suez Canal authorities brought in an excavator to clear sand and silt around the massive ship. However, its “teeny tiny” size in comparison to the massive container ship has triggered memes online, with many people equating themselves to the ‘little digger’ and their life problems to that of the cargo ship.

2 guys and a bulldozer on site to dislodge a ship stuck in the Suez Canal. pic.twitter.com/APAIU7sCv6 — John Arnold (@JohnArnoldFndtn) March 24, 2021

While authorities have said that the herculean task can take upto a few days to clear the path, netizens are busy making finding some solace through jokes, with many saying it reminded them about the ‘pivot’ scene from FRIENDS.

Check out some of the memes doing round the internet here:

Meanwhile, across the globe…#SuezCanel is not opening up any time soon… pic.twitter.com/R246MnwUVE — cheryl #ChangePolitics #endlockdowns 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@cheryl1492) March 24, 2021

Still figuring out how to get it out of here… 🙄#suezcanel pic.twitter.com/jfP8EzLggj — فسيفساء (@zulmatkhana) March 25, 2021

Me trying to turn my life around #SUEZ pic.twitter.com/dlnQqHNdtg — Formerly Known as ALT-immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) March 24, 2021

Whenever I feel too small to make a difference I will think of the excavator. #Suez pic.twitter.com/Z8o6ONTIdB — Marian Faa (@marianfaa) March 24, 2021

Thanks, first meme I’ve ever made pic.twitter.com/p5il6xV8Ld — Lane (@laneb1971) March 24, 2021

Today’s Comic: We are all, in our own little way, that ship. pic.twitter.com/GVDjLxzErX — Chaz Hutton (@chazhutton) March 24, 2021

Canal service provider Leth Agencies said that cargo ships stuck behind the Ever Given in the canal will be sent back to Port Suez to decongest the channel.