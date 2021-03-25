scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 25, 2021
Excavator brought in help free ship stuck on Suez Canal sparks meme-fest online

In a photo released by the Suez Canal Authority that shows two men digging around the ship using an excavator has gone viral, inspiring many memes online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 25, 2021 1:49:34 pm
suez canal, suez canal ship blockage, ship stuck suez canal, ever given suez canal, bulldozer suez canal memes, viral news, indian expressAn excavator was brought in to help dislodge the Ever Given container ship that has blocked the Suez Canal, and it started meme-fest online.

A container ship got stuck on Egypt’s Suez Canal, one of the most important shipping trade routes in the world, blocking the movement of more than 100 ships. Images of a “teeny tiny” excavator brought in to help free the blockade have gone viral, leaving netizens in splits.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground Tuesday in the narrow, man-made canal dividing continental Africa from the Sinai Peninsula, Associated Press reported. “Images showed the ship’s bow was touching the eastern wall, while its stern looked lodged against the western wall — an extraordinary event that experts said they had never heard of happening before in the canal’s 150-year history,” according to the report.

As tugboats tried to free the ship on sea, Suez Canal authorities brought in an excavator to clear sand and silt around the massive ship. However, its “teeny tiny” size in comparison to the massive container ship has triggered memes online, with many people equating themselves to the ‘little digger’ and their life problems to that of the cargo ship.

While authorities have said that the herculean task can take upto a few days to clear the path, netizens are busy making finding some solace through jokes, with many saying it reminded them about the ‘pivot’ scene from FRIENDS.

Check out some of the memes doing round the internet here:

Canal service provider Leth Agencies said that cargo ships stuck behind the Ever Given in the canal will be sent back to Port Suez to decongest the channel.

