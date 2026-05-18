Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt faces boos at University of Arizona; video viral

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt was criticised and met with loud boos from students during the University of Arizona commencement ceremony on May 16.

The backlash was linked to sexual abuse allegations made by Schmidt’s former girlfriend, Michelle Ritter. The 71-year-old tech billionaire was speaking about artificial intelligence (AI) and automation when sections of the crowd began booing, as reported by Business Insider.

A video of the incident has gone viral across all social media platforms. Sharing the video, an X handle, Power of the People, wrote, “The kids are alright!! Former CEO of Google Eric Schmidt gets booed every time he mentions artificial intelligence during his commencement speech at the University of Arizona. This generation just may save humanity after all.”