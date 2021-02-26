Ex-girlfriend turns suspected Capitol rioter over to FBI after he sends texts calling her a ‘moron’

Richard Michetti texted his ex-girlfriend during the Capitol riot to say she was "a moron" if she didn't believe the election was stolen.

The ex-girlfriend of a Pennsylvania man, who allegedly stormed the Capitol Hill back in January turned him over to the FBI after he sent her texts and video of the incident, including one calling her a ‘moron’.

According to several reports, Richard Michetti texted his ex-girlfriend during the Capitol riot to say she was “a moron” if she didn’t believe the election was stolen.

Michetti will now face criminal charges for his suspected role in the January 6 unrest that killed one police officer and left several others injured.

According to the court document, the messages also included two videos that showed him both inside and outside of the Capitol building.

As per The Hill, the ex-girlfriend, who was not been named by the court, contacted the authorities on January 7 and produced the messages as evidence. She also helped them identify Michetti in several photos during the riot.

Michetti could face 20 years in jail if convicted and will appear in court again on March 1, The Morning Call reported.