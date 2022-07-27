This video about evolution of Michael Jackson’s face has netizens divided

A Twitter video that showing the gradual change of Michael Jackson’s face from 1969 (when he was 11 years old) to 2009 (when he was 50) has reignited the debate about his appearance, one of the many controversial aspects of the “King of Pop”.

The video shows how Jackson’s skin colour and facial features changed over the years, his complexion getting lighter and nose and cheekbones becoming sharper.

The video posted on June 26 has gathered over 5.2 million views. In the comments section, many fans bemoaned that Jackson, one of the 20th century’s most popular cultural figures, underwent excessive cosmetic surgeries while others defended the late star saying the surgeries were part of a medical treatment.

Evolution of Michael Jackson | Face Morph (1969-2009) pic.twitter.com/Ar7e4qzMdo — Lost in history (@lostinhist0ry) July 26, 2022

Autopsy says he has vitiligo too, unless you want to debate their findings too pic.twitter.com/ZIoAVUumNR — ChackzØ🐉 (@chackz0) July 27, 2022

he had vitiligo, he had a lot of white patches on his skin, it was easier to cover the black parts than the white one, he never changed his skin color because he wanted to — Alex🔴 (@AlexMetalGuy) July 26, 2022

Broke his nose in the 70s. Had to surgery then had another one to fix that one up. Then he was diagnosed wit lupus which messed with the healing process of his nose so he kept getting surgery’s. Lupus also caused his skin to be overly sensitive and skin cells to d!e. Anywho. — Jordan|fan account (@MIKEJACKSWIFE) July 26, 2022

He also never rejected his blackness. I recall an episode of Oprah where she outright insulted him calling him white and he said “I will always be black” and that hurt. You could tell it hurt him. — Drakeopedia: 🦎🤙🏻 (@AbyssDrakes) July 27, 2022

Yes, he absolutely 100% changed his skin because he wanted too. He didn’t have to change his skin color, he had the resources and chose to do it. He even changed his lips and nose. All choices. That said, he’s still one of if not the greatest entertainer of all time! — BigToro (@Yaboit80sbaby) July 26, 2022

That doesn’t explain away all the plastic surgery. No one mutilates their face that many times and is mentally functioning at 100%. That was a sick man. — Taylor Weaving 🇺🇸 (@_taylorweaving_) July 27, 2022

My mother (61) went to see him live in the 80s and apparently he wore wigs most of his life due to a horrific show accident that burnt his scalp and left him with pieces of hair. Honestly, his story was incredibly sad. I am still beyond upset at his death. — Drakeopedia: 🦎🤙🏻 (@AbyssDrakes) July 27, 2022

He looked so good in ’83, probably after at least 2 nose jobs. Should have stopped there. — Jerry Ryan (@JerryRy47145445) July 26, 2022

😂His skin was white when I was in the world, and I kept seeing his 80’s videos on VH1. Saw White Michael do music too and thought they were 2 different people😂 I’m like why he is just out here stealing Black Michael’s style and my dad told me they’re the same person.😂 — Mario Lamar Terrell II (@SuperMario_1990) July 26, 2022

Jackson suffered from vitiligo, a disease in which skin loses its colour in patches. He also suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own organs. Many believe that Jackson had to undergo surgeries owing to these illnesses.

Other than this in 1979, Jackson broke his nose during dance practice and had to undergo surgery. Later in 1984, he suffered second-degree burns to his scalp when he was shooting for a Pepsi commercial. This accident forced him to undergo treatments to hide the burn scars on his head.

However, there are conflicting opinions on how many plastic surgeries that Jackson undertook were mandated for health reasons and how many were done for aesthetic reasons.

Jackson died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009.