Wednesday, July 27, 2022

This video about evolution of Michael Jackson’s face has netizens divided

One of the 20th century’s most popular cultural figures, the 'King of Pop' died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Updated: July 27, 2022 8:04:04 pm
Michael Jackson’s face evolution, Michael Jackson plastic surgery, Michael Jackson nose job, Michael Jackson race, Michael Jackson vitiligo and lupus, MJ Michael Jackson, Indian ExpressThere are conflicting opinions on how much plastic surgery that Jackson undertook were mandated for health issues and how many were done because of aesthetic reasons.

A Twitter video that showing the gradual change of Michael Jackson’s face from 1969 (when he was 11 years old) to 2009 (when he was 50) has reignited the debate about his appearance, one of the many controversial aspects of the “King of Pop”.

The video shows how Jackson’s skin colour and facial features changed over the years, his complexion getting lighter and nose and cheekbones becoming sharper.

The video posted on June 26 has gathered over 5.2 million views. In the comments section, many fans bemoaned that Jackson, one of the 20th century’s most popular cultural figures, underwent excessive cosmetic surgeries while others defended the late star saying the surgeries were part of a medical treatment.

Jackson suffered from vitiligo, a disease in which skin loses its colour in patches. He also suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks its own organs. Many believe that Jackson had to undergo surgeries owing to these illnesses.

Other than this in 1979, Jackson broke his nose during dance practice and had to undergo surgery. Later in 1984, he suffered second-degree burns to his scalp when he was shooting for a Pepsi commercial. This accident forced him to undergo treatments to hide the burn scars on his head.

However, there are conflicting opinions on how many plastic surgeries that Jackson undertook were mandated for health reasons and how many were done for aesthetic reasons.

Jackson died at the age of 50 on June 25, 2009.

