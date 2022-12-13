scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Everyone wants to be adopted by this US family, after the mother’s holiday planning email goes viral

Writer Khalid El Khatib posted screenshots of the “home for the holidays” email that their mother shares every year.

Mother’s holiday planning email goes viral, wholesome viral tweets, US mom’s highly detailed holiday email, Writer Khalid El Khatib, wholesome holiday planning tweets, us midwest holiday season, indian express
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Holidays are about bonding time with family and having fulfilling meals. Now while many families are content with a Christmas dinner, some people like to go all out and it appears that US-based writer Khalid El Khatib’s family is one of them.

On Monday, just as most of the western world is preparing for the Christmas and New Year holiday season, Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) posted screenshots of an email that their mother shares every year.

ALSO READ |TV anchor mistakenly emails whole company that he’s sick, here’s how he was trolled

In the meticulously detailed email, Khatib’s mother had scheduled a week’s worth of activities and meals leading up to Christmas. The email detailed plans for activities like manicures, bourbon tasting, and menu options for each meal. Her email also encouraged other family members to share their input on the holiday planning.

While sharing this now-viral email, Khatib wrote: “My mom’s annual ‘home for the holidays’ email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week.”

This tweet soon gathered over one lakh likes and thousands of retweets. In the comments, people appreciated his mother’s over-the-top efforts and even asked to be either invited for the holidays or get adopted into the family.

In a follow-up post, Khatib shared a picture with his mother from last year’s Christmas and wrote, “Just called my mom to discuss the tweet; she loves it. She’s been reading all of the replies (‘oh no, don’t ever do that,’ I said). Here’s us last Christmas — her wearing her trademark jingle bell, me drinking from a Santa goblet. 2022 Iowa Christmas content commences 12/18. ❤️”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 05:59:42 pm
Next Story

Jio 5G Welcome Offer: How to sign up and start using unlimited Jio True 5G

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close