Everyone wants to be adopted by this US family, after the mother’s holiday planning email goes viral

Holidays are about bonding time with family and having fulfilling meals. Now while many families are content with a Christmas dinner, some people like to go all out and it appears that US-based writer Khalid El Khatib’s family is one of them.

On Monday, just as most of the western world is preparing for the Christmas and New Year holiday season, Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) posted screenshots of an email that their mother shares every year.

In the meticulously detailed email, Khatib’s mother had scheduled a week’s worth of activities and meals leading up to Christmas. The email detailed plans for activities like manicures, bourbon tasting, and menu options for each meal. Her email also encouraged other family members to share their input on the holiday planning.

My mom’s annual “home for the holidays” email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week. pic.twitter.com/cW9IG2FGUC — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) December 12, 2022

For those you asking, here is the rest of the absolutely unhinged Christmas Day menu (a day in which I always slip into a food coma and then my mom yells at me for falling asleep and “wasting Christmas”). pic.twitter.com/V0rS2GExRr — Khalid El Khatib (@kmelkhat) December 12, 2022

While sharing this now-viral email, Khatib wrote: “My mom’s annual ‘home for the holidays’ email to me and my siblings just dropped. An incredibly thorough, detail-rich look ahead at how it’s possible for me to gain 15 lbs in one week.”

This tweet soon gathered over one lakh likes and thousands of retweets. In the comments, people appreciated his mother’s over-the-top efforts and even asked to be either invited for the holidays or get adopted into the family.

I just want to marry into the family and will travel with my own whole set of cutlery and a plate too. This mother is a national treasure. Feed me. I am ready and willing. — Dhonielle Clayton Updates! (@brownbookworm) December 13, 2022

I would like to be adopted thanks. Lmk where to submit my application. — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) December 12, 2022

This is art. — Daniel “latkes and eggnog” Summers, MD (@WFKARS) December 12, 2022

Your Moms love is inspiring…Christmas is your Mom’s menu one morsel at a time… savor it

Nothing will ever taste as good

Merry Christmas 🎄 — Ritu Thamman MD (@iamritu) December 13, 2022

Bourbon tasting? Ina’s mac and cheese? Hallmark of The Midwest? Manicures? Taco dip? How do I sign up for this week of wonder?! It almost seems redundant to wish you and your family happy holidays, but Happy Holidays! 🎄🥃🧀🍕 — Lettergirl (@lettergirl2020) December 12, 2022

Your mom is precious and I hope I’m like her when my kids are older and coming home for the holidays! I can only imagine how excited she is! This is my 2nd season without my mom and, seeing this, while makes me sad also makes me smile cause, that was so my mom! Enjoy:) — sarah henry (@sarah727) December 12, 2022

In a follow-up post, Khatib shared a picture with his mother from last year’s Christmas and wrote, “Just called my mom to discuss the tweet; she loves it. She’s been reading all of the replies (‘oh no, don’t ever do that,’ I said). Here’s us last Christmas — her wearing her trademark jingle bell, me drinking from a Santa goblet. 2022 Iowa Christmas content commences 12/18. ❤️”