‘Every mom knows’: Daughter interrupts woman during yoga, netizens relate to viral clip

Since being shared online, the video, which was shared along with the hashtag #Motherhood, has gone viral on several social media platforms with many relating to it.

While the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has forced many to stay indoors, it has also encouraged people to lead a healthier lifestyle, with many turning to yoga and fitness at home due to gyms being shut.

However, finding a perfect balance between household chores and self-care isn’t always easy especially when you have kids and that is exactly what yoga teacher Rachel Brathen exhibited in her recent video.

“Meditate, they said… It will be peaceful, they said…” wrote Brathen while posting a video of doing yoga while being constantly interrupted by her little daughter.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video, which was shared along with the hashtag #Motherhood, has gone viral on several social media platforms. "My son does this too! He also thinks I'm inviting him to play wrestling if I try to do yoga," wrote a user while commenting on the viral clip.

