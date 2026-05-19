‘Everest Man’ and ‘Mountain Queen’ break world records on the same day

Renowned Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa has scripted history once again after scaling Mount Everest for a record-breaking 32nd time on Sunday. With this feat, Sherpa further extended his own world record for the most successful ascents of the world’s tallest peak.
Sharing Sherpa’s achievement, trekking company Seven Summit Treks said, “Massive congratulations to the legendary Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, on his historic 32nd successful ascent of Mt Everest (Sagarmatha), extending his own world record for the highest number of Everest summits in history.
“Kami Rita reached the summit early this morning at 10.12 am, once again proving why he is regarded as one of the greatest high-altitude climbers of all time,” the post added.
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The Everest Man did it again! 🏔️
17 May 2026
Massive congratulations to the legendary Kami Rita Sherpa (56) on his historic 32nd successful ascent of Mt. Everest (Sagarmatha), extending his own world record for the highest number of Everest summits in history. 🇳🇵
Kami Rita… pic.twitter.com/7HmULwtsAu
— Seven Summit Treks 🇳🇵 (@sst8848) May 17, 2026
Several users congratulated Sherpa, with one commenting, “Congrats, and what a special and spiritual relationship he must have with this mountain. A lot of respect. Safe travels back to base camp and home.”
Another user wrote, “A true legend. Congratulations.”
Sherpa first climbed the Everest in 1994 and has continued his mountaineering journey for more than three decades.
According to the company, he has become synonymous with Everest itself. Following the historic ascent, Kami Rita is expected to descend safely to Base Camp before returning to Kathmandu.
Meanwhile, Nepali climber Lhakpa Sherpa also achieved a historic feat by becoming the first woman to summit Everest 11 times. She successfully reached the peak at approximately 9.30 am on May 17.
DISCLAIMER: The references to extreme high-altitude climbing are shared strictly for general interest and informational purposes and do not serve as professional mountaineering, survival, or safety guidance for high-risk wilderness expeditions.