‘Everest Man’ and ‘Mountain Queen’ break world records on the same day

Nepali climber Lhakpa Sherpa achieved a historic feat by becoming the first woman to summit Everest 11 times (Photo: Seven Summit Treks/X)

Renowned Nepali mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa has scripted history once again after scaling Mount Everest for a record-breaking 32nd time on Sunday. With this feat, Sherpa further extended his own world record for the most successful ascents of the world’s tallest peak.

Sharing Sherpa’s achievement, trekking company Seven Summit Treks said, “Massive congratulations to the legendary Kami Rita Sherpa, 56, on his historic 32nd successful ascent of Mt Everest (Sagarmatha), extending his own world record for the highest number of Everest summits in history.

“Kami Rita reached the summit early this morning at 10.12 am, once again proving why he is regarded as one of the greatest high-altitude climbers of all time,” the post added.