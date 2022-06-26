scorecardresearch
Ever thought of bed with wheels? This man from China created one

Zhu Jianqiang posted a video of his bed with wheels on the Chinese social media app, Douyin, and soon it went viral across social media platforms.

bed with wheels, bed, couch potato, bed with wheels video, China, getting out of bed, indian expressThere are brakes in the bed that can be controlled with a joystick and the bed’s speed is similar to the walking speed of an average human.

Do you love staying in bed even after a good sleep? Well, if you do then there is good news. A man from Yunnan in China has built a battery-operated bed with wheels that lets one move around without getting out of it.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the man lying on the bed with his pet dogs and moving around. He is seen going through the lanes in a village, even fishing while sitting on the bed.

As per Now This News, Zhu found it difficult to get up from his bed during his childhood and often reached school late. “At that moment, I was thinking it would be so nice if I could (go to school) while lying down,” he is heard saying in the video. He has made his childhood dream come true.

While several social media users loved Zhu’s innovation, some users said that it would promote laziness. However, many found the quirky innovation beneficial for the bedridden and the differently-abled.

“If you want to know the value of your feet, ask the one who is bedridden or v sick! They want to be on their feet and run! I cant believe ppl r so so u grateful to their Creator!” commented a social media user. Another user wrote, “Let’s not glorify laziness. Thanks!”

There are brakes in the bed that can be controlled with a joystick and the bed’s speed is similar to the walking speed of an average human. The bed can move up to 30 miles on a single charge.

