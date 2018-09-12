‘Even a dog wouldn’t eat it’: SriLankan Airline stops serving nuts after president complains

President Maithripala Sirisena was offered the ‘outrageous’ product during a flight from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu to Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Source: File Photos) President Maithripala Sirisena was offered the ‘outrageous’ product during a flight from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu to Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Source: File Photos)

SriLankan Airline stated that it has stopped serving cashew nuts on its flight after the country’s president expressed his dissatisfaction with their quality, news agency AFP reported. President Maithripala Sirisena complained that during his recent trip with the airlines, the cashews he consumed were not fit for human consumption, as per a BBC report.

“Returning from Kathmandu, I was served some cashews on board a SriLankan flight, but it was so bad even a dog wouldn’t eat it,” Sirisena told the news agency. He further stated during a farmers meeting that he wanted to know who had authorised the purchase of the nuts.

An airline spokesperson told the news agency that the stock of the nuts, which were only served in business class, are being cleared and the airlines would change their Dubai-based supplier.

Sirisena was offered the ‘outrageous’ product during a flight from the Nepalese capital Kathmandu to Colombo, Sri Lanka, last week. According to the same report, the airline in question has at least one billion dollars of debt and is currently under investigation by a special presidential commission of inquiry after several allegations of corruption in recent years.

