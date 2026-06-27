‘Sun-cooked’ breakfast to dogs in fountains: Europe’s record heatwave goes viral

Social media has been flooded with videos showing how people – and even animals – are trying to beat the scorching temperatures.

Europe is baking under one of its most intense heatwaves on record, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels and millions struggling to cope. France has emerged as one of the countries hit hardest, as sweltering conditions continue to rewrite weather records.

The country has experienced some of its hottest days ever, with Paris recording more days above 40 degree Celsius this week alone than it did during the entire 147-year period between 1872 and 2019. As the relentless heat grips the continent, social media has been flooded with videos showing how people – and even animals – are trying to beat the scorching temperatures.

One viral clip features a French man proudly showing off the air conditioner he bought for his apartment in Paris. “Paris means stairs,” he says, before documenting the exhausting task of hauling the heavy AC unit up five flights of stairs by himself. Along the way, the camera captures a visible trail of sweat left behind on the carpet.