‘Sun-cooked’ breakfast to dogs in fountains: Europe’s record heatwave goes viral

Europe is baking under one of its most intense heatwaves on record, with temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels and millions struggling to cope. France has emerged as one of the countries hit hardest, as sweltering conditions continue to rewrite weather records.
The country has experienced some of its hottest days ever, with Paris recording more days above 40 degree Celsius this week alone than it did during the entire 147-year period between 1872 and 2019. As the relentless heat grips the continent, social media has been flooded with videos showing how people – and even animals – are trying to beat the scorching temperatures.
One viral clip features a French man proudly showing off the air conditioner he bought for his apartment in Paris. “Paris means stairs,” he says, before documenting the exhausting task of hauling the heavy AC unit up five flights of stairs by himself. Along the way, the camera captures a visible trail of sweat left behind on the carpet.
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Another widely shared video from Prague shows firefighters driving through a busy market while spraying water across the streets, giving people a much-needed chance to cool down. Shoppers can be seen clapping and cheering as the water drenches them.
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In another clip, a dog finds relief by repeatedly jumping into a fountain. Even after its owner tries to lead it away, the determined canine keeps attempting to return to the water until it is finally pulled away on a leash.
Dog REFUSES to leave fountain amid European heatwave
The poor thing tries to go back to swimming multiple times before the owner puts it on a leash https://t.co/jla6xTNoLY pic.twitter.com/EFfxkCdnaa
— RT Intl (@RT_on_X) June 25, 2026
The extreme temperatures have also had more serious consequences. A video circulating online claims a bus driver in France crashed after fainting from the heat while driving a bus that reportedly had no air conditioning.
A bus driver in France crashed today because he fainted due to the heat having no AC in the bus pic.twitter.com/zSeqTBjVTa
— @levelsio (@levelsio) June 25, 2026
Others have responded to the heat with humour. One video shows a man speaking French while attempting to cook eggs and bacon outdoors using nothing but the blazing sunlight – without lighting a stove or fire.
🛑In France, people are frying eggs and bacon right on their windowsills due to an extreme heatwave – temperatures have soared past 45°C (113°F), prompting authorities to issue the highest red-level weather alert.
Rail services across France have been severely disrupted,… pic.twitter.com/b7qa6j5O5n
— XSpirit (@TubeSpirit) June 25, 2026
The rush for cooling appliances has also become a talking point. Videos shared online show crowds gathering outside appliance stores before opening time, then rushing in as soon as the doors unlock, scrambling to grab air conditioners and fans before they sell out.
Paris bans alcohol consumption of alcohol temporarily and shoppers scrap over cheap aircon units heatwave continues in Europe, with hundreds dead and countries issuing first-ever ‘red alerts’ pic.twitter.com/uer0IbxwGc
— G R I F T Y (@GriftReport) June 26, 2026
Scientists say the heatwave is far from a random weather event. A new study by World Weather Attribution (WWA), a group of researchers that investigates the causes of extreme weather events, concluded that climate change is “unequivocally to blame” for the extreme heat sweeping across Europe. According to WWA, this is the most severe heatwave ever recorded in Europe.
This is the third major heatwave to grip Europe in the past five years, following similar episodes in 2022 and 2023. Those two summers are estimated to have claimed more than 1,00,000 lives due to extreme heat, underscoring the growing human cost of rising global temperatures.