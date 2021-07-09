‘She will never forget it’: Little fan burst into tears after England player Mason Mount gifts jersey

Many thanked and praised the footballer for his sweet gesture, saying that she'll never forget his kind act.

England’s win at the Euro 2020 semifinal over Denmark at Wembley Stadium was enough for fans to be elated, with all cheering that ‘it’s coming home’. However, the celebrations took an emotional turn when an English player decided to surprise a little girl with his match-winning jersey! Now, as expected the video has taken social media by storm and the player earning plaudits online.

Mason Mount made a young fan’s night after he suddenly crossed over the barrier and brushed past security during a lap of honour following England’s victory to hand the fan his shirt. Surprised and overwhelmed with Mount’s gesture, the girl was seen bursting into tears and leaping into her father’s arm for an embrace.

The happy tears of the little girl moved millions of sports lovers around the world. The incident came to light when a fellow spectator caught the precious interaction on her phone.

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Even the English football team and the footballer himself shared the viral clip. Mount also thanked the spectator for capturing the beautiful moment.

Thank you for capturing this special moment Rem! ❤️ https://t.co/CElSsp1io1 — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 8, 2021

As the video went viral, it moved sports fans around the globe and the 10-year-old girl identified as Belle McNally told BBC News that she “won’t wash or sell” midfielder’s shirt instead is going to “frame it”. Talking to news outlet she said she had attracted the Chelsea player’s attention at a previous game when he smiled and waved at her from the team bus and so decided to make a flag for him.

Describing the moment “crazy”, the little fan said she didn’t realise until the last moment that Mount was coming to handover the shirt to her as he was looking the other way, “so I didn’t expect it.”

“When he came over and stood right in front of me, that’s when I finally realised I had it in my hands and it was just crazy,” she added.

10-year-old Belle’s dreams came true this week when midfielder @masonmount_10 spotted her in the crowd after the match and gifted her his shirt. But he had one more surprise for her, and we’re not quite sure she was ready… Grab the tissues everyone! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qGtgye7z1r — This Morning (@thismorning) July 9, 2021

Before the much-anticipated match, the girl told ITV News she was “11 out of 10” excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England. She had also revealed she had “bunked off school” to be at the game.

Many thanked and praised the footballer for his sweet gesture, saying that she’ll never forget his kind act.

It costs you nothing to be kind. Wait for her reaction… https://t.co/NFeuOStE5V — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 8, 2021

The way he looks back after😭 https://t.co/WRMhawfutK — Kathryn Batte (@KathrynBatte) July 8, 2021

Gets me every time I see an athlete who fully understands how loved they are by their fans. Warms my heart — Ed Glavin (@EdGlavin) July 8, 2021

Mount looking back and enjoying her joy is the kicker. I love it. — Stephen Ohlemacher (@stephenatap) July 8, 2021

God, this made me sob with such happiness – the look on her face 😭 https://t.co/ndNWSngqZ2 — Dragatha Harkness (@ohthatclock) July 8, 2021

There is a huge difference in knowing that you have the power to bring unbridled joy to someone’s life and actually taking the time out during what must have been a cauldron of emotions, to actually do it.

Superb @masonmount_10 👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/VBQlLuYiGG — Terry Smith (@KillersBeard) July 8, 2021

Absolutely love this, she will never forget it ❤️ https://t.co/D8V74lQBz6 — Meg (@meganbankscarr) July 8, 2021

You Mason mount will be this little lady’s hero for life.

Well done to you all on such a fantastic game…. and remmie… thankyou for capturing this moment and sharing, this is what everyone needs right now ❤❤❤❤ — Kay illingworth (@kay_illie1974) July 8, 2021

the young girl and her dad will remember this for the rest of their lives 🥺🥺 — beckieee (@ohhiitsbeckie) July 8, 2021

“ Be kinder than necessary”. Saw this on a whiteboard in a restaurant and never forgot it. This player lived it. — Jim (@JimVeliky) July 8, 2021

As a father of daughters…while the young lady will cherish the jersey, the father will NEVER forget the HUG! — Tom Robertson (@tkmhr) July 8, 2021

I hope it inspires her so one day she can do the same thing in whatever she does — Gib Sirk (@BigKris24) July 8, 2021

@masonmount_10 No matter what you go on to achieve in the game, I’m sure this clip will be up their with any medal or trophy. A simple gesture but to create such a moment of sheer joy is utterly priceless.. — Corner Radish (@CornerRadish) July 8, 2021

The reason Mason Mount is England’s most loved player 💙🥰 pic.twitter.com/WUihYL3zBf — Anand Selvaraj (@hereisAnand) July 8, 2021

The Three Lions will go on to play Italy in the final at Wembley at 8pm on Sunday (12.30am Monday, IST).