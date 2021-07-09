scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 09, 2021
Must Read

‘She will never forget it’: Little fan burst into tears after England player Mason Mount gifts jersey

Belle McNally, 10, pictured with her father, went viral after Mason Mount handed her his jersey following England's Euro semifinal win against Denmark.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2021 4:16:29 pm
euro 2020, eng vs den, Mason Mount, Mason Mount give fan jersey, english footballer give fan shirt, Mason Mount gives fan shirt video, sports news, indian expressMany thanked and praised the footballer for his sweet gesture, saying that she'll never forget his kind act.

England’s win at the Euro 2020 semifinal over Denmark at Wembley Stadium was enough for fans to be elated, with all cheering that ‘it’s coming home’. However, the celebrations took an emotional turn when an English player decided to surprise a little girl with his match-winning jersey! Now, as expected the video has taken social media by storm and the player earning plaudits online.

Mason Mount made a young fan’s night after he suddenly crossed over the barrier and brushed past security during a lap of honour following England’s victory to hand the fan his shirt. Surprised and overwhelmed with Mount’s gesture, the girl was seen bursting into tears and leaping into her father’s arm for an embrace.

The happy tears of the little girl moved millions of sports lovers around the world. The incident came to light when a fellow spectator caught the precious interaction on her phone.

Watch the heartwarming moment here:

Even the English football team and the footballer himself shared the viral clip. Mount also thanked the spectator for capturing the beautiful moment.

As the video went viral, it moved sports fans around the globe and the 10-year-old girl identified as Belle McNally told BBC News that she “won’t wash or sell” midfielder’s shirt instead is going to “frame it”. Talking to news outlet she said she had attracted the Chelsea player’s attention at a previous game when he smiled and waved at her from the team bus and so decided to make a flag for him.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Describing the moment “crazy”, the little fan said she didn’t realise until the last moment that Mount was coming to handover the shirt to her as he was looking the other way, “so I didn’t expect it.”

“When he came over and stood right in front of me, that’s when I finally realised I had it in my hands and it was just crazy,” she added.

Before the much-anticipated match, the girl told ITV News she was “11 out of 10” excited and predicted a 3-0 win for England. She had also revealed she had “bunked off school” to be at the game.

Many thanked and praised the footballer for his sweet gesture, saying that she’ll never forget his kind act.

The Three Lions will go on to play Italy in the final at Wembley at 8pm on Sunday (12.30am Monday, IST).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 09: Latest News

Advertisement