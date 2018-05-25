As EU’s new GDPR rules come into effect, the tsunami of emails inspire hilarious meme-fest on Twitter

From Prince WIlliam to Donald Trump, no one was spared as Netizens started the GDPR meme-fest. (Source: Twitter) From Prince WIlliam to Donald Trump, no one was spared as Netizens started the GDPR meme-fest. (Source: Twitter)

Are you among those whose inboxes are flooded by a deluge of emails from companies trying to hold on to their customers? As the deadline for Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) draws near, we have got news (pr rather, memes) for you. To come into force starting May 25, the regulation has come to form across member states of the European Union “to harmonise data privacy laws”.

The GDPR, which was enacted in 2016, will ensure the data of all those living within the EU is protected and private. Further, it will also prevent the export of people’s data to outside territories. Its primal focus is on three key areas: privacy by design, consent for its use and personal data.

This has, however, resulted in a tsunami of emails from companies that are literally clinging on to customers like “desperate exes” and Netizens, on their part, did what they are best at — make memes while the sun shines. From Donald Trump to Julian Assange, literally nobody was spared.

Check out some of the funny memes and jokes here.

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET MY EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT pic.twitter.com/BuchzIh1zB — Declan Cashin-Chalamet-Porowski-B.Jordan (@Tweet_Dec) May 23, 2018

When you’re the only person in Britain wishing you could receive emails about GDPR pic.twitter.com/ZEAxbpEKlD — Mo’ (@mocent0) May 23, 2018

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET OUR EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/oyx65FHNTC — Cirque du SoLame (@_Katenip) May 23, 2018

Don’t mind me, I’m just working my way through the GDPR emails in my inbox. pic.twitter.com/XIZidAqtjI — Elisabeth Anderson (@velobetty) May 24, 2018

My entire inbox is beginning to feel like the ramblings of a desperate ex-boyfriend #GDPR pic.twitter.com/3sFe5B09LC — Sarah O’Connor (@sarahoconnor_) May 23, 2018

Move on, just move on pic.twitter.com/g87vvsZDK2 — Sarah O’Connor (@sarahoconnor_) May 23, 2018

Checking my email and finding finding 575433 #GDPR emails from companies I’ve already unsubscribed to. I guess they never actually delete your data. pic.twitter.com/ES4rtYP4bU — Mrs C (@mrs_c2017) May 24, 2018

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET OUR EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/zNVFMRRAqM — Mnrrnt & 207 others (@Mnrrnt) May 23, 2018

DO YOU STILL WANT TO GET MY EMAILS AFTER GDPR TAKES EFFECT? pic.twitter.com/I82jjIPKLo — Mark Gillies (@5goalthriller) May 23, 2018

Wondering how to escape the spam? So are we!

