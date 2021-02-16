scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Latest news

Viral Video: Cow barges into Colombian hospital, runs amok attacking patients

In the clip, people continue to escape from the room as the animal struggles in the corner next to an injured lady on the floor. The video concludes with the cow rushing out of the room.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 16, 2021 6:08:07 pm
Escaped cow charges Colombian hospital waiting room attacks patients viral video, cow video, escaped cow trending, indian express, indian express newsFortunately, no one was seriously injured in the incident.

In a bizarre incident, an rogue cow caused panic at a hospital in Colombia after it barged inside attacking patients and knocking over furniture.

A CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, shows the animal frantically running around the room. While a group of people initially run to a corner for safety, the cow soon follows, attacking them.

In the clip, people are seen escaping from the room as the animal struggles in the corner next to an injured lady on the floor. The video concludes with the cow rushing out of the room.

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to The Metro, the incident took place at Colombia’s Hospital San Rafael in the municipality of San Luis in the department of Antioquia.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured incident. However, the woman trampled by the cow was treated for minor contusions and pain, the report added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X