Viral Video: Cow barges into Colombian hospital, runs amok attacking patients

In a bizarre incident, an rogue cow caused panic at a hospital in Colombia after it barged inside attacking patients and knocking over furniture.

A CCTV footage, which has now gone viral, shows the animal frantically running around the room. While a group of people initially run to a corner for safety, the cow soon follows, attacking them.

In the clip, people are seen escaping from the room as the animal struggles in the corner next to an injured lady on the floor. The video concludes with the cow rushing out of the room.

According to The Metro, the incident took place at Colombia’s Hospital San Rafael in the municipality of San Luis in the department of Antioquia.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured incident. However, the woman trampled by the cow was treated for minor contusions and pain, the report added.