Watch: Chimpanzee brought back on bicycle after escape from Ukraine zoo

Small moments of joy are providing citizens of war-ravaged Ukraine with some much needed respite.

A video has won hearts online showing a chimpanzee that escaped from the Kharkiv zoo returning to its caretakers.

The video, shared on Twitter by journalist Hanna Liubakova on Tuesday, first shows a chimpanzee roaming around. The chimpanzee later approaches a zoo caretaker, who helps it wear a jacket as it starts raining. The primate is seen seated on a bicycle as caretakers steer it to the zoo. So far this video has been viewed over 4.6 million times.

As per The Daily Telegraph, the chimpanzee is named Chichi. It was evacuated from the Feldman eco-park earlier this year and kept under the care of the Kharkiv zoo. The chimpanzee escaped from his temporary home by digging a hole in the chain-link fence of the zoo but was eventually coaxed by the zoo caretakers to return to safety.

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

That is just brilliant. So kind and patient. And he went back home on a bike with a nice jacket over his shoulders. Amazing work! — Barry Browne (@Bazbro) September 6, 2022

When that one kid in the class has a meltdown and their favourite teaching assistant goes to bring them back in. pic.twitter.com/Gz1CoyMwxk — Phil Lucky (@philluckee) September 6, 2022

Poor chimp was probably really stressed and confused. Those handlers did an excellent job! — Karl Van Beckum (@karlvanbeckum) September 6, 2022

How good were the staff. No force, no tranquilizers or traps. A coat, a hug & a bike.👏👏👏 — DaveVsGoliath2 (@DGoliath2) September 6, 2022

Good thing nobody panicked, chimps can turn you into a headline faster then you can blink so it’s good this turned out so well. — 🔞 MissMamaLilith 🇵🇱 (@big_lilith) September 6, 2022

Many zoos provide enrichment items for primates like blankets and clothing. Perhaps this chimp was mimicking the keepers with one of the enrichment clothing items in their enclosure. It could also be that this chimp was surrendered to the zoo after being in the pet trade. — KNOWNscoundrelNUM1 (@JaykMan80) September 6, 2022

It seemed quite familiar with putting a jacket on. I love the bike ride but my favorite part is the HUG! Altogether now … AHHHHHH! When it put its arm around her for support in getting its other arm in I melted! 🥰 Then THE HUG! 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 — IrishMason🌊🦂🇮🇪🇺🇸☘️🦅 (@IrishMason) September 6, 2022

That zookeeper approaching a “stressed out” chimpanzee in a warzone is braver than I’ll ever be. 🫡 — Name cannot be blank (@mynameismud97) September 6, 2022

Their country at war, and they still have the compassion and wherewithal to put a jacket on a lost animal. What a magnificent culture. — Make It Make Sense (@m_candella) September 6, 2022

