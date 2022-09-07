scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Watch: Chimpanzee brought back on bicycle after escape from Ukraine zoo

Chichi escaped from the Kharkiv zoo by digging a hole in its chain-link fence on Monday.

Chimpanzee Ukraine zoo, Chichi chimpanzee Kharkiv, viral video chimpanzee, Chimpanzee in Ukraine return back to zookeepers, Chimpanzee Ukraine escapes zoo, Indian expressThe chimpanzee shown in the video is named Chichi, he was evacuated from the Feldman ecopark earlier this year and kept under the care of the Kharkiv zoo.

Small moments of joy are providing citizens of war-ravaged Ukraine with some much needed respite.

A video has won hearts online showing a chimpanzee that escaped from the Kharkiv zoo returning to its caretakers.

The video, shared on Twitter by journalist Hanna Liubakova on Tuesday, first shows a chimpanzee roaming around. The chimpanzee later approaches a zoo caretaker, who helps it wear a jacket as it starts raining. The primate is seen seated on a bicycle as caretakers steer it to the zoo. So far this video has been viewed over 4.6 million times.

As per The Daily Telegraph, the chimpanzee is named Chichi. It was evacuated from the Feldman eco-park earlier this year and kept under the care of the Kharkiv zoo. The chimpanzee escaped from his temporary home by digging a hole in the chain-link fence of the zoo but was eventually coaxed by the zoo caretakers to return to safety.

“That zookeeper approaching a “stressed out” chimpanzee in a warzone is braver than I’ll ever be,” a Twitter user commented on the video.

Another user wrote, “That is just brilliant. So kind and patient. And he went back home on a bike with a nice jacket over his shoulders. Amazing work!”

