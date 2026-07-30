No gravity, no problem: Astronaut performs yin yoga aboard ISS

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot has given social media users a fascinating glimpse of what it is like to stay active aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a video posted on Instagram, she shared her evening yin yoga routine, revealing how astronauts adapt even simple wellness practices to life in microgravity.
Yoga has long been part of Adenot’s daily routine on Earth, and she has carried that habit into space. “On board the Station, I spend 30 minutes doing yin yoga stretching poses every evening to unwind after a busy day,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.
The clip shows Adenot calmly transitioning through a series of yin yoga poses while gently floating inside the ISS. Instead of practising on a yoga mat, she glides effortlessly through the station, making the familiar routine appear both peaceful and surreal.
Known for its slow, meditative stretches held for longer durations, yin yoga presents a different challenge in space. Without gravity to keep the body anchored, astronauts depend on wall handholds, foot restraints and strong core control to maintain their positions and properly stretch their muscles.
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Adenot also hinted that she will soon share a more detailed video explaining how she performs these yoga poses in orbit and how the body responds to stretching in ISS’s unique environment.
The video quickly drew attention online, with viewers expressing amazement at the unusual practice.
“Space Yoga is magically elegant,” one user commented. “Without gravity this is a whole new challenge,” wrote another.
“This is so fantastic and also I’d like to know what it feels like to do these poses with no like, physical ground to be ‘grounded’,” another person remarked.
“Thank you, Sophie, for all these videos—each one more beautiful than the last. Fun, artistic, and scientific all at once. You make us dream,” read another comment.