No gravity, no problem: Astronaut performs yin yoga aboard ISS

Adenot also hinted that she will soon share a more detailed video explaining how she performs these yoga poses in orbit

European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot has given social media users a fascinating glimpse of what it is like to stay active aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In a video posted on Instagram, she shared her evening yin yoga routine, revealing how astronauts adapt even simple wellness practices to life in microgravity.

Yoga has long been part of Adenot’s daily routine on Earth, and she has carried that habit into space. “On board the Station, I spend 30 minutes doing yin yoga stretching poses every evening to unwind after a busy day,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.