Saturday, Feb 18, 2023
Watch: This unique way of serving pasta in wine glass has divided netizens

While many found the serving style unnecessary, a few found the unique style interesting.

Pasta served in wine glass

In the age of social media, food has become a major source of content for one’s online audience. With the need to cater to social media aesthetics, many restaurants create and serve dishes that are photogenic. It appears that an Italian restaurant tried to do something similar when it served a simple dish of pasta in a wine glass.

In a now-viral video, the server can be seen presenting a dish of pasta in an upside-down wine glass that was put over a plate. The inverted glass’s base has grated cheese on top of it. The server carefully pulls the glass up and the pasta expands on the plate. The server then puts the grated cheese over the pasta.

This odd serving style has prompted hilarious reactions after it was shared by a Twitter user who goes by @proyearner. This video was originally posted on TikTok by @restaurantlasicilia.

In the comments, many people found the style ‘unnecessary’ and ‘extra’. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “imagine how fed up whoever has to wash these dishes is 😭more work and FOR WHAT.” Another person wrote, “the pasta lands so unevenly but even worse the way the cheese lands on the same spot, guy did not care for spreading it around, just throw the thing there and left omg.”

However, a few people opined that the serving method added an interesting touch to the dining experience. Expressing this view, a Twitter user wrote: “No but why do I find it so cute 😩they planned this and thought it would be great I support them tbh.”

First published on: 18-02-2023 at 19:01 IST
