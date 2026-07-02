From AI videos to cowboy hats: How Erling Haaland became the World Cup’s viral star

Norway’s Erling Haaland has emerged as one of the defining personalities of this World Cup, not just for his goals, but also for the viral moments, social media posts, and Internet buzz that seem to follow him everywhere.

At just 25, the Norwegian striker has embraced the tournament in the United States with remarkable ease. Whether it’s his match-winning performances, his cowboy makeover or AI-generated clips circulating online, Haaland has become impossible to ignore.

Haaland once again reminded everyone why he is among the world’s best strikers when he scored a dramatic 86th-minute winner against the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32. His late strike secured a 2-1 victory and booked Norway’s place in the Round of 16, where they are set to take on Brazil.

But while the decisive goal grabbed headlines, it was only one part of Haaland’s growing popularity. This World Cup has transformed him into a fan favourite whose off-field personality is attracting almost as much attention as his on-field performances.

Haaland’s viral restaurant clip

One of the biggest talking points surrounding Haaland recently wasn’t a goal at all—it was an internet video.

A clip showing what appeared to be the Manchester City forward getting startled after catching sight of his own reflection in a restaurant mirror spread rapidly across social media. The video racked up millions of views, with many users believing they were watching a genuine candid moment.

Haaland hayvani şekilde yemek yiyor – yemek yerken kendinden korkuyor – yansımasından korkuyor pic.twitter.com/DeQKc0cIfW — Konya Arşiv (@KonyArsiv) June 29, 2026

However, a closer investigation told a different story.

According to a fact-check by Newschecker, there is no evidence that Haaland was ever part of the video or shared it on any of his official social media accounts. The report noted that many viewers had questioned the clip’s authenticity, suggesting it was AI-generated, manipulated, or created using face-swapping technology.

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The most convincing evidence came from tracing the video’s origin. Through a reverse search, Newschecker found a longer version uploaded to TikTok by user @jinlongqiuqiu, in which an entirely different individual performs the exact same actions seen in the viral clip.

The conclusion was clear: Haaland’s face appears to have been digitally inserted into an existing video. Real or fake, the clip only added another chapter to Haaland’s growing collection of internet moments.

Haaland goes full cowboy in America

After leading Norway into the Round of 16, Haaland fully embraced his surroundings in America.

Following the victory over Ivory Coast, he shared two photographs on X dressed in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat, keeping the caption as simple as it gets: “Howdy!” The post quickly gained traction online, with fans enjoying the striker’s playful take on American culture.

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The cowboy theme didn’t end there. A separate Instagram video shared by CBS showed Haaland browsing through a Western wear store, trying on cowboy hats and checking out boots and other accessories. The clip quickly spread across social media, giving fans another glimpse of his lighter side away from the football pitch.

Kerala Tourism joins the Haaland craze

Haaland’s popularity hasn’t been limited to the US.

In India, Kerala Tourism jumped on the trend with a creative social media post that quickly went viral. The image, cleverly titled “Garland,” featured an edited picture of the Norwegian striker wearing a traditional jasmine flower garland, delighting football fans across the country.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Tourism (@keralatourism)

The playful tribute became another example of how Haaland’s appeal has stretched far beyond football.

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Girlfriend’s hilarious complaint

For Haaland, football doesn’t stop once the final whistle blows. Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, the Manchester City striker shared a funny exchange with his girlfriend, Isabel Haugseng Johansen, revealing that his obsession with the sport extends well into his downtime.

Recalling a recent dinner together, Haaland explained that he first checked whether any football was being shown before noticing Manchester United’s match against West Ham. “My girlfriend complained: ‘I’m so sick of football. We watch it all the time’. And I said, ‘That’s the reason we’re sitting here’. And then, of course, we watched it,” Haaland said with a smile.

The candid story quickly resonated with fans, offering another glimpse into the striker’s personality away from stadium lights.

More than just goals

This World Cup has showcased Haaland’s brilliance in front of goal, but it has also revealed a different side of the Norwegian star. From AI-generated hoaxes and cowboy outfits to witty social media posts and amusing personal anecdotes, he has become one of the tournament’s most talked-about personalities.

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With Norway now preparing for a blockbuster Round of 16 clash against Brazil, Haaland will once again be expected to deliver on the pitch. If the past few weeks are any indication, though, there’s every chance he’ll continue making headlines long after the final whistle, too.