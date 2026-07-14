Erling Haaland returns with Rs 72,000 ‘Whiskey Raccoon’: ‘It followed me home’

Haaland also turned the purchase into a fun social media activity by asking fans on Instagram to help name it

Erling Haaland may have bowed out of the FIFA World Cup after Norway’s defeat to England, but the striker has once again gone viral for something completely unrelated to football.

When the Norwegian team landed in Oslo on Monday, July 13, Haaland was seen walking off the plane carrying what appeared to be a raccoon clutching a bottle of whiskey. The unusual sight left fans puzzled, with many initially wondering if the animal was real.

The mystery was soon cleared up. The figure was a taxidermy-style ‘Whiskey Raccoon’ that Haaland picked up from Wild Bill’s Western Store in Dallas during Norway’s stay in the United States. The team had visited the store after beating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32 last month.