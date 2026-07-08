‘Haaland’s long lost sister’: Norway striker’s ‘lookalike’ viral amid World Cup; he reacts

The internet chatter eventually reached Haaland himself, and the footballer decided to lean into the joke.

While Erling Haaland continues to grab attention for his performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Norway striker has unexpectedly found himself at the centre of a viral social media moment.

It all started when Instagram creator Emma Kate Willman uploaded what was meant to be a straightforward hair tutorial, showing viewers how to French braid their hair. But instead of discussing the hairstyle, viewers became fixated on something else entirely—many believed she looked remarkably similar to Haaland.

The comments quickly snowballed, with users pointing to her blonde hair, facial features, and expressions as reasons for the uncanny resemblance. The reel exploded online, crossing 33 million views as thousands joined the conversation.