From pitch to party: Erling Haaland leads signature Viking row at Donnarumma’s wedding

The Viking row became one of the viral moments of Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland became one of the most-talked-about footballers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Haaland was recently spotted leading guests in the iconic Viking row at Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s wedding.

Videos from the lavish wedding, held in Fasano, Italy, have gone viral on social media, showing Haaland stealing the spotlight during the evening reception as he recreated the celebration that became synonymous with Norway’s remarkable World Cup campaign.

The now-viral clip shows the Manchester City striker on the stage and beginning to beat out a drum with a steady rhythm. Within moments, guests sat on the floor and leaned back and forth in unison, mimicking the rowing motion.