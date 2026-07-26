From pitch to party: Erling Haaland leads signature Viking row at Donnarumma’s wedding

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland became one of the most-talked-about footballers during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Haaland was recently spotted leading guests in the iconic Viking row at Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma’s wedding.
Videos from the lavish wedding, held in Fasano, Italy, have gone viral on social media, showing Haaland stealing the spotlight during the evening reception as he recreated the celebration that became synonymous with Norway’s remarkable World Cup campaign.
The now-viral clip shows the Manchester City striker on the stage and beginning to beat out a drum with a steady rhythm. Within moments, guests sat on the floor and leaned back and forth in unison, mimicking the rowing motion.
Watch here:
Erling Haaland got Gianluigi Donnarumma’s wedding guests doing the Viking Row 🤣
(via dott.ssa_annapaola_manfredonia/IG) pic.twitter.com/s4WGcy9dfJ
— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 25, 2026
The video has since gone viral across several social media platforms, drawing a wave of reactions. “Absolute gold! He is the cheerleader the world needs,” a user wrote. “I love seeing how sports bring people together in the most unexpected moments,” another user commented.
“Imagine getting married and Erling Haaland just turns your entire wedding reception into a Viking village. Absolute cinema,” a third user reacted.
Donnarumma married his longtime partner, Alessia Elefante, in the presence of family, friends and several football stars, including Pep Guardiola, Paolo Maldini, Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Barella. The couple first met in 2016 in Castellammare di Stabia, near Naples. Elefante, an interior designer, and Donnarumma welcomed their son, Leo, in 2024.
The Viking row became one of the viral moments of Norway at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Rooted in a traditional Norwegian supporters’ ritual, the celebration first gained international attention during the group stage as fans performed the rhythmic rowing motion in stadiums across the United States.
Following Norway’s victories, the players regularly joined supporters in the Viking row celebration.