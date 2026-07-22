Erling Haaland reacts to Indian video, ‘accepts’ weight-loss challenge

An Indian content creator has caught the internet’s attention after Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland commented on his Instagram reel, accepting a weight-loss challenge.

Mumbai-based content creator Sahil Gupta shared a reel in which he walked towards a life-sized poster of Haaland while recreating the footballer’s now-viral “cyborg walk”, a stiff-armed, head-forward stride that birthed a meme during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“If Haaland comments on this reel I will lose 20 kg in next 3 months,” the text overlay on the video read. In the caption, Gupta wrote, “Come Haaland you want me to see lean.”

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahil Gupta (@sahilgptgo)

The video has gone viral, amassing over 12 million views and reaching Haaland himself. “Starting now,” the footballer commented on the video. “Thrice he commented you need to lose 60kgs,” a user joked. “Haaland took it seriously. Now it’s your turn,” another user commented.

“Mate you shouldn’t need Haaland to comment so that you start losing weight. It should come from within. That drive is not something even his comment can provide,” a third user reacted.

Gupta also announced that he would document his fitness journey by uploading a new progress reel every Friday over the next three months, inviting followers to share tips and support him as he works towards his 20 kg weight-loss goal.

How Erling Haaland became global sensation

Haaland became a global sensation due to his off-field moments that triggered a wave of memes on social media. From flaunting his “whiskey raccoon” souvenir to showing off his Hermès bags, Haaland emerged as one of the most popular Norwegian footballers of the FIFA World Cup.

He recently grabbed attention after responding to Tom Holland’s invitation to meet. On Jimmy Fallon’s show, the Spider-Man actor revealed that Haaland had never replied to his Instagram DM. Haaland then commented on an Instagram reel from The Tonight Show, where the actor had shared the story.

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“Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!” the footballer wrote.