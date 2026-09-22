Erling Haaland and MrBeast recreate viral AI flinch meme in real life; watch

The skit is a direct reference to a video that circulated widely on social media in June (Photo: @mrbeast/Instagram)

Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland gave the internet another viral moment after teaming up with YouTuber MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, to recreate an iconic AI-generated meme in real life.

The Norwegian and Manchester City striker appeared alongside MrBeast in a short video shared across the YouTuber’s social media accounts on Monday. “Scariest meal of my life @erling,” MrBeast captioned the clip, which quickly garnered millions of views.

Erling Haaland and his viral flinch meme

In the video, Haaland sits at a dining table beside MrBeast and recreates the exaggerated flinch from an AI-generated clip of the footballer that went viral earlier this year. This time, however, Haaland performs the reaction himself, bringing the viral meme to life without digital effects.