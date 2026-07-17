‘Dinner invitation accepted’: Erling Haaland finally replies to Tom Holland’s unanswered DM

What began as a light-hearted story about an unanswered Instagram message has now taken a happier turn. Norwegian football star Erling Haaland has finally responded to actor Tom Holland’s invitation to meet, turning an awkward social media moment into a potential celebrity meetup.

Days after Holland revealed on television that Haaland had never replied to his Instagram message, the footballer broke his silence. On Wednesday, Haaland commented on an Instagram clip from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Holland had shared the story. The Manchester City striker wrote, “Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013. A little late. Just name the place!”

The response quickly caught fans’ attention, with many celebrating the unexpected exchange between the two stars.

‘Haaland had no idea who Tom Holland was’

During his appearance on the show on July 13, Holland confirmed a viral claim that Haaland had ignored his direct message.

Fallon referred to a post on X that read, “Erling Haaland had no idea who Tom Holland was when he DM’d him and asked to hang out. He doesn’t watch movies, so he thought he was a random person.”

When asked whether the story was true, Holland laughed and admitted, “Yes. I tell you what, that is, that is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors. You know, you’ll be like, ‘I’ll text him, I’ll take him to dinner,’ not even a response, not an excuse, not ‘I’m busy tonight, I’m playing football,’ nada.”

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

A Monaco Grand Prix meeting sparked the DM

Holland explained that he decided to reach out after spotting Haaland during the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix in June.

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“I was watching Lewis [Hamilton] race, and I saw him,” the English actor said. “He was [in] like a hospitality suite across from me, and I just thought I’d shoot my shot. Send him a text.”

The actor added with a laugh, “I never imagined I would talk about it on live television, but here we are.” Holland also joked that Haaland might not want to meet him now, saying the striker probably wouldn’t have dinner with him “after the other day,” a playful reference to England’s victory over Norway in the World Cup quarterfinals.

Haaland’s becomes global sensation

Haaland has been one of the biggest talking points of the FIFA World Cup 2026, not only because of his performances on the field but also for his off-field moments that have gone viral.

From showing off his collection of Hermès bags and embracing local culture in Dallas to leading Norway’s fans in the Viking row celebration, the striker has repeatedly grabbed headlines. He even amused the internet after returning to Norway carrying a taxidermied raccoon, adding another memorable chapter to an already eventful tournament.