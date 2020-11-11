scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Eric Trump gets mocked on social media after tweet urging people to vote

The tweet, which prompted speculation that it was the result of a scheduling error, was deleted in less than an hour.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 11, 2020 2:47:21 pm
Screenshots of the tweet soon made rounds on the internet, drawing ridicule.

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump was mocked on Twitter after he appealed to the residents of Minnesota to get out and vote, a week after the US election polls closed.

“Minnesota get out and vote!!!” said the tweet from Eric’s handle on Tuesday.

The tweet, which prompted speculation that it was the result of a scheduling error, was deleted in less than an hour.

However, screenshots of the tweet soon made the rounds of social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Biden was named president-elect on November 7 after several news outlets including the Associated Press called the election in his favour.

Earlier this week, the Trump campaign was also mocked for booking a very unusual venue for a post-election press conference

