Eric Trump gets mocked on social media after tweet urging people to vote

Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump was mocked on Twitter after he appealed to the residents of Minnesota to get out and vote, a week after the US election polls closed.

“Minnesota get out and vote!!!” said the tweet from Eric’s handle on Tuesday.

The tweet, which prompted speculation that it was the result of a scheduling error, was deleted in less than an hour.

However, screenshots of the tweet soon made the rounds of social media. Here are some of the reactions:

He’s what Microsoft Explorer would look like if it were a person. #EricTrump pic.twitter.com/TmfjxoRQrT — colin (@WhosColinNow) November 11, 2020

Looks like @EricTrump just finished a bender and lost track of what day it is… #Trump #TrumpConcede pic.twitter.com/pyVvjuJsXe — Freedomgurl (@freedomgurl) November 10, 2020

Poor lil gummy bear pic.twitter.com/eI378QMG7M — K Money (@KMoney95562127) November 11, 2020

I hate to tell you @EricTrump, but the election is only one Tuesday every 4 years, not every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Odwx2CBs0J — Athenaaa (@Athenaaa_1) November 11, 2020

Wow… does he think it’s every Tuesday in November? A sleeping jellyfish has no brain, and is more intelligent than this sad sack of scrotal skin.#EricTrump you’re a moron. pic.twitter.com/CmZkFPhngR — WibblyWobblyTimeyLimey (@WibblyL) November 11, 2020

Is that you?

Please kids said no to the drugs made you delusional …wait probably is hereditary? pic.twitter.com/d5nMPn1P70 — Sucy (@sucetyb) November 11, 2020

Dammit! I guess Eric is the dumbest Trump child today. pic.twitter.com/XM4mLEUuvF — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020

BLURP: So the “team” that scheduled a press conference at a landscaping business, and a tweet a week after the election, wants you to believe they’ve discovered fraud somewhere. 🤪🤣😂 — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) November 10, 2020

Biden was named president-elect on November 7 after several news outlets including the Associated Press called the election in his favour.

Earlier this week, the Trump campaign was also mocked for booking a very unusual venue for a post-election press conference

