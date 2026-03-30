‘Too little, too late’: Epic Games CEO apologises after laying off programmer with terminal brain cancer

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney sparked a conversation after he apologised for laying off an employee with brain cancer. Mike Prinke, who worked as a programmer at the company, lost his health insurance after he was laid off along with 900 other employees last week.

Following the layoff, Prinke’s wife Jenni Griffin wrote on Facebook, “My husband, Mike, was recently laid off along with over a thousand others at Epic Games. What makes this different for our family is that Mike is currently fighting terminal brain cancer.”

“And because his condition is now considered a pre-existing condition, he can’t get new coverage,” she added. “So now, as I face the reality of losing my husband… I’m also facing the reality of what type of funeral/burial 1 can afford. How I will keep a roof over our heads. How I will protect our son and the life we built together. What will happen to our dogs,” Griffin added.