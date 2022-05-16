scorecardresearch
Monday, May 16, 2022
Watch: How an entire flight came together to celebrate a 95-year-old man’s birthday

The impromptu birthday celebrations were organised by the US-based Southwest Airlines.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 16, 2022 5:56:22 pm
Birthday celebrations in flight, airline organises birthday celebration for 95 year old, southwest airline birthday celebrations, whole flight sings happy birthday for fellow passenger, Indian ExpressThe US-based Southwest Airlines often organises impromptu birthday celebrations for its passengers.

Flights are usually serious business, but earlier this week an impromptu birthday celebration organised aboard a plane for a 95-year-old man is being talked about online.

In the video, one can see every passenger on the flight switching on their reading lights and closing their windows, as the hospitality staff makes an announcement.

ALSO READ |Baby is born MID-FLIGHT! Gets free flights for a lifetime as BIRTHDAY GIFT

“Mr Jack McCarthy is 95 years old. We are so happy to have you on our aircraft today and we would all like to sing happy birthday to you,” they say.

Soon, the whole aircraft bursts into applause and on the count of three everyone sings happy birthday to the beaming nonagenarian.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The wholesome video, which was taken on US-based Southwest Airlines, was shared on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the handle @GoodNewsCorres1. The undated video has been viewed over 37,000 times.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Love when people join in for things like this! Good people ”. Another person remarked, “When people celebrate other people genuinely? Yes! That. The world needs more of that. Today, and every single day. This is so beautiful.”

This is not the first birthday celebration that Southwest Airlines organised for their passengers. In October last year, the airline organised a similar celebration for a pair of twin girls as they turned six on the flight.

Earlier this year, the popular airline even held a wedding ceremony for their passengers Patterson and Jeremy Salda who were forced to change their actual wedding plans at the last minute when their flight to Las Vegas got cancelled.

