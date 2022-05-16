Watch: How an entire flight came together to celebrate a 95-year-old man’s birthday

Flights are usually serious business, but earlier this week an impromptu birthday celebration organised aboard a plane for a 95-year-old man is being talked about online.

In the video, one can see every passenger on the flight switching on their reading lights and closing their windows, as the hospitality staff makes an announcement.

“Mr Jack McCarthy is 95 years old. We are so happy to have you on our aircraft today and we would all like to sing happy birthday to you,” they say.

Soon, the whole aircraft bursts into applause and on the count of three everyone sings happy birthday to the beaming nonagenarian.

The wholesome video, which was taken on US-based Southwest Airlines, was shared on Twitter by a popular account that goes by the handle @GoodNewsCorres1. The undated video has been viewed over 37,000 times.

The good stuff, that’s what it’s all about. Keep it coming. Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎈 Sir!!!😎🇺🇸 — Vance Reyes (@vancejreyes) May 16, 2022

Love this! A huge Happy Birthday to your dad! — annielynne (@annielynne2002) May 15, 2022

Happy Birthday Mr. Jack cake 🎂 🎁 — Nancy G (@NG_360) May 15, 2022

I believe this is the kind of goodness Americans are all about, keep it going and Happy Burthday sir. — Joy Bristol (@bflojoy) May 16, 2022

That is really amazing, shout out to southwest Airlines. HAPPY 95th BIRTHDAY Mr McCarth — DeadWoodDoug (@DeadWoodDoug) May 16, 2022

When people celebrate other people genuinely? Yes! That. The world needs more of that. Today, and every single day. This is so beautiful. https://t.co/w21RAtTmCo — MR (@Mark_Rodricks) May 16, 2022

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “Love when people join in for things like this! Good people ”. Another person remarked, “When people celebrate other people genuinely? Yes! That. The world needs more of that. Today, and every single day. This is so beautiful.”

This is not the first birthday celebration that Southwest Airlines organised for their passengers. In October last year, the airline organised a similar celebration for a pair of twin girls as they turned six on the flight.

Earlier this year, the popular airline even held a wedding ceremony for their passengers Patterson and Jeremy Salda who were forced to change their actual wedding plans at the last minute when their flight to Las Vegas got cancelled.