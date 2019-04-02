Enormous waterspout spotted in Malaysia; terrifying videos go viral

A waterspout was spotted near the Tanjung Tokong’s shores in Malaysia before reaching land. According to The Guardian, the spout was spinning for about five minutes before it finally reached the ground and disappeared. Several residents of the area captured the dramatic moment of the waterspout spinning on the sea before approaching the shore and make landfall.

According to Channel News Asia, the waterspout ripped off the roof of some houses and destroyed some trees but no injuries were reported. “We are currently busy clearing the debris from houses which were ripped off by the storm,’’ the spokesman told the media house.

Many took to social media to share the terrifying pictures and videos of the waterspout. “The residents in Penang thought it’s a tornado. No, it’s not! It’s a waterspout! This phenomenon occurred today. Rather scary!” tweeted a Lim Phaik Suat as she shared a picture of the spout.

Last try demi @nfsrsln tengok . Happened this morning and I am inside the grey highrise building. pic.twitter.com/RvphOrUMO9 — Nána_Diyana (@_NanaDiana_) April 1, 2019

The residents in Penang thought it’s a tornado. No, it’s not! It’s a waterspout! This phenomenon occured today. Rather scary! pic.twitter.com/q9jI90sZCt — Lim Phaik Suat (@monkeyvirgo) April 1, 2019

Beautiful! Reminds us how easily nature can take down humans. — Raj (@Raj16253107) April 1, 2019