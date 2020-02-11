English teacher tweets ‘bizarre’ essay by student, netizens call it ‘unethical’

According to Pereira tweet, the essay, which received a D grade, was completely off the topic. “This was supposed to be about Tom from The Great Gatsby! The book we are reading!” read the remark on the graded paper. According to Pereira tweet, the essay, which received a D grade, was completely off the topic. “This was supposed to be about Tom from The Great Gatsby! The book we are reading!” read the remark on the graded paper.

A post by an English teacher in New York has promoted mixed reactions online after it went viral. The post included a picture of an essay written by one of her students. However, the submission was nowhere close to the assignment given by the faculty. “Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student,” tweeted Alexis Pereira while sharing the picture.

According to Pereira, the essay, which received a D grade, was completely off the topic. “This was supposed to be about Tom from The Great Gatsby! The book we are reading!” read the remark on the graded paper.

Titled, “What Exactly Does Tom Want with Jerry?” — the student’s essay was a detailed observation of the popular American cartoon of the same name. “In the Looney Tunes cinematic universe, many of the cartoon nemeses have a very clear goal,” the essay begins.“Wild Coyote wants to eat the Roadrunner. Pepe le Pue wants to impregnate Penelope. Elmer Fudd wants to shoot Bugs (and who doesn’t?),” the essay continues.

Teaching my first English course this semester has been rewarding but I don’t know what to do with this student pic.twitter.com/Sgn07Kaq6D — Alexis De Wokeville (@MrAlexisPereira) February 10, 2020

Since being shared online, the post quickly has garnered over three lakh likes. However, many are not pleased with the teacher for posting the student’s submission on social media. “The writing is terrible but the fact you posted it online should get you fired,” wrote a user while criticising the English teacher.

The writing is terrible but the fact you posted it online should get you fired — melissa runs the world (@MGastorf) February 10, 2020

Honestly I think they’re just bored/unchallenged. Reading the start of this, it seems clear they actually did put time into writing it and seem to be a fairly decent writer. — a tweet from eli!!! (@eliyudin) February 10, 2020

Also, Tom and Jerry isn’t even part of Looney Tunes , its Hanna Barbera cartoon! This student doesn’t know anything — BILL (@billshank88) February 10, 2020

I don’t believe this is real because this paper deserved at least a B+. — Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) February 10, 2020

You are very generous with the D. — MaasNeotekPrototype (@MaasNeotekProto) February 10, 2020

