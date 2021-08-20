English book uses Pakistani ‘angry’ cricket fan to explain word, leaves netizens in splits

It’s not a joke when people say nothing dies on the internet. And once one is immortalised through memes, it’s hard to get out of the viral cycle. A case in point is the ‘‘angry’ Pakistani fan who went viral way back in 2019 and his meme continues to make an appearance on the internet every now and then. Moving beyond the virtual world, his meme has now been featured in a textbook which attempts to explain a word through his famous photograph.

Yes, Sarim Akhtar, who went viral during the last cricket world cup, for his epic reaction on the stands, that caught the attention of even ICC, now has become a part of an English book. With his image used as a “graphical explanation”, the publishers decided to explain the verb: glared.

Along with the word, the text in the book read: “to stare angrily” or “reflect uncomfortably”, summing up Akhtar’s expression perfectly. Amused by the occurrence, the man himself took to Twitter to share the bizarre moment.

Waooo, got featured on an English vocabulary book 😆 pic.twitter.com/ihkcMGosC2 — Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) August 17, 2021

While most found it hilarious, many were uncertain if it was real or simply photoshopped. However, turns out it is real and the page is from Kips Vocabulary Book of English. “This turned out to be an actual book after all received it on WhatsApp. Publisher used my image w/o permission,” he wrote later finding that the image is not fake.

He also shared the cover of the book but asked highlighted that it was not an endorsement of any kind. “I am not affiliated with either the publisher or the website that might have illegally PDF’d it”.

The photo created a big buzz online and while some dubbed him as a legend, others thought it was high time he should sell the evergreen meme as an NFT.

*me glaring at me while wasting time on social media 😄 https://t.co/cOmW2yAZrZ — Shaarif (@maverick7070_) August 19, 2021

Man oo man!!

Can’t forget your memorable pose🤣🤣 https://t.co/obIYaa5rgj — Zohaib Ejaz 🇮🇳 (@Tweet2Zohaib) August 19, 2021

This guy really winning in life😂❤ https://t.co/UK2tXaKKgh — olu-oombics winner 😌🧘‍♀️ Disco day🤩❤ (fr) (@wathakulambu) August 19, 2021

You’re going places just for standing up for your feelings. https://t.co/hKwcGw3l04 — someone (@Evano0ruvan) August 19, 2021

let’s release the season2 on this 24th october sir 😍 — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) August 19, 2021

This vocabulary book got no chill

Have u seen other references in them ? 🤣🤣 — Xeno (@XEN0_sama) August 19, 2021

Those who not getting any feature anywhere. pic.twitter.com/i4lmsJg8uX — पवन कुमार Pawan Kumar. (@pawanArya1994) August 19, 2021

Epic. They should give you incentives for using your pic. — Kini (@Kinimughalu) August 19, 2021

The graphical explanation is worth tons of word descriptions itself. They should just remove them — Hammad Shah (@haashah) August 19, 2021

Its time you start charging for use of your pic as meme. You will never have to work ever in your life. — AB 🇵🇰 (@arslanbaig84) August 19, 2021

This man’s reaction is more famous than that cricket match🤣 — Vasu Sachdeva (@vasu0094) August 19, 2021

Sarim bhai, NFTs – look into it — Raza 🇵🇰 (@Alira2a) August 19, 2021

After Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali had dropped the catch of David Warner during a match at the ICC World Cup 2019, Akhtar’s expression epitomised the reaction of all Pakistani fans at that time. Two years later, his popularity caught worldwide attention once again earlier this month when he found a place at the Meme Museum in Hong Kong.