scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 20, 2021
Must Read

English book uses Pakistani ‘angry’ cricket fan to explain word, leaves netizens in splits

Using his viral image as a "graphical explanation", the publishers of the the English textbook decided to explain the verb: glared.

By: Trends Desk |
Updated: August 20, 2021 9:27:16 pm
Even after two years, the Pakistani man's meme is a hit on social media.

It’s not a joke when people say nothing dies on the internet. And once one is immortalised through memes, it’s hard to get out of the viral cycle. A case in point is the ‘‘angry’ Pakistani fan who went viral way back in 2019 and his meme continues to make an appearance on the internet every now and then. Moving beyond the virtual world, his meme has now been featured in a textbook which attempts to explain a word through his famous photograph.

Yes, Sarim Akhtar, who went viral during the last cricket world cup, for his epic reaction on the stands, that caught the attention of even ICC, now has become a part of an English book. With his image used as a “graphical explanation”, the publishers decided to explain the verb: glared.

ALSO READ |Chemistry book from Sri Lanka featuring Breaking Bad character goes viral

Along with the word, the text in the book read: “to stare angrily” or “reflect uncomfortably”, summing up Akhtar’s expression perfectly. Amused by the occurrence, the man himself took to Twitter to share the bizarre moment.

While most found it hilarious, many were uncertain if it was real or simply photoshopped. However, turns out it is real and the page is from Kips Vocabulary Book of English. “This turned out to be an actual book after all received it on WhatsApp. Publisher used my image w/o permission,” he wrote later finding that the image is not fake.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He also shared the cover of the book but asked highlighted that it was not an endorsement of any kind. “I am not affiliated with either the publisher or the website that might have illegally PDF’d it”.

The photo created a big buzz online and while some dubbed him as a legend, others thought it was high time he should sell the evergreen meme as an NFT.

After Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali had dropped the catch of David Warner during a match at the ICC World Cup 2019, Akhtar’s expression epitomised the reaction of all Pakistani fans at that time. Two years later, his popularity caught worldwide attention once again earlier this month when he found a place at the Meme Museum in Hong Kong.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 20: Latest News

Advertisement