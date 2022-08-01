‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference

August 1, 2022 5:23:56 pm
England women’s national football team, also known as the Lionesses, made history Sunday as they won the prestigious UEFA European Women’s Championship for the first time. They secured the winning title in a close match with Germany with a score of 2-1.
After celebrating their historic win in the presence of over 87,000 strong crowds at the sold-out Wembley Stadium, the team interrupted a press conference held by their manager Sarina Wiegman.
The joyous team members entered the media room singing the song It’s Coming Home by Three Lions, which is considered England’s unofficial football anthem. Goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Lucy Bronze even got on top of the table and did a little dance before the team left the conference room after their brief song and dance routine.
Absolute scenes! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/EV5Wzvf4U3
— Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 31, 2022
Congratulations to @Lionesses on their #WEUROS2022 victory! 🦁🦁🦁
They broke two records en route to winning the trophy: Most goals scored at a UEFA Women’s Euros by a team AND the highest margin of victory in a UEFA Women’s Euros match 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zi9MHGvD40
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 31, 2022
The video of the joyous celebration has gone viral on social media. Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “The unashamed joy of the players was brilliant to see. No slick, “professional” post-match interviews, just happiness and passion!!”.
Huge congratulations @Lionesses Thinking tonight of the many young women I grew up with who loved football but couldn’t find a team to play in. You have made sure that will never happen again ❤👏👏🙏
— Peter Rainford 🔶💙🌍☮️ (@peterjrainford) July 31, 2022
So proud I never thought I would see women football in the spotlight in my life time. What an incredibly proud day for womens equality and incredibly entertaining football.
— Carrie Deane (@Carriestar10) August 1, 2022
they are THE MOMENT 📢✨🫶
— TikTok UK (@tiktok_uk) July 31, 2022
I love the way Mary Earps puts her hand on Sarina Wiegmann’s shoulder and says ‘OK, we’ve finished now; thanks’ 😂😂😂😂😂
— Brian Seadon (@brian_seadon) July 31, 2022
Pure joy! 🥳🤩 https://t.co/d0wLY4427I
— Lynne Singleton (@lynnesingleton) August 1, 2022
This is what it’s all about. Pure joy. No fighting just dancing 👏🏼🏴 https://t.co/b6933pj8ba
— Stanwix FC Girls & Ladies (@StanwixFC) August 1, 2022
Fantastic scenes! You’ve done this nation proud ladies, my face genuinely aches from smiling so much 😊 Enjoy your celebrations, you’ve bloody well earned it!! X
— Matt C (@Matt_L_C_86) July 31, 2022
This is why I love womens’ football. They fight like hell, but they don’t fight like it’s a war. Well done ladies, cheers from the losing side!
— Solianca Invicta (@InvictaSolianca) July 31, 2022
The unashamed joy of the players was brilliant to see. No slick, “professional” post-match interviews, just happiness and passion!!
— Dr Christian Dunn (@christiandunn) August 1, 2022
You know what though, no fighting in the street afterwards. No arrests. No aggression. No one being bottled or hospitalised. I know what I’d rather! The women’s celebrations are good natured and genuine. And not aggressive. More of this please.
— Meeshel ma Belle 💙#HatesTories (@skybirdie66) August 1, 2022
Another person wrote, “So proud I never thought I would see women football in the spotlight in my life time. What an incredibly proud day for womens equality and incredibly entertaining football.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The UEFA European Women’s Championship was hosted by England this year, which made the win by the Lionesses even more special as they played in front of their home crowd. Queen Elizabeth also congratulated the women’s football team for their achievement.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Patra Chawl redevelopment case: After searching his home for 9 hours, ED arrests Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Underweight once, Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting
Mamata says cabinet reshuffle on Wednesday; seven new districts soon
Latest News
‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference
Girl beheads minor niece in Rajasthan; cops say ‘was not behaving normally’ for 2 days
Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar: ‘I know he is around, especially at nights, if it’s raining, or his favourite book falls…’
IPS officer Sanjay Arora takes charge as Delhi Police commissioner
Lok Sabha revokes suspension of four Congress members
F1: Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin from 2023
Current monkeypox symptoms different from previous outbreaks: BMJ study
Amazfit T-Rex 2 review: The fitness watch that’s tough
UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward
Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Jabalpur hospital; 8 dead
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Probable Playing XI: Will India make any changes in Playing XI for 2nd T20I?