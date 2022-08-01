‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference

England women’s national football team, also known as the Lionesses, made history Sunday as they won the prestigious UEFA European Women’s Championship for the first time. They secured the winning title in a close match with Germany with a score of 2-1.

After celebrating their historic win in the presence of over 87,000 strong crowds at the sold-out Wembley Stadium, the team interrupted a press conference held by their manager Sarina Wiegman.

The joyous team members entered the media room singing the song It’s Coming Home by Three Lions, which is considered England’s unofficial football anthem. Goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Lucy Bronze even got on top of the table and did a little dance before the team left the conference room after their brief song and dance routine.

Congratulations to @Lionesses on their #WEUROS2022 victory! 🦁🦁🦁 They broke two records en route to winning the trophy: Most goals scored at a UEFA Women’s Euros by a team AND the highest margin of victory in a UEFA Women’s Euros match 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zi9MHGvD40 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 31, 2022

The video of the joyous celebration has gone viral on social media. Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “The unashamed joy of the players was brilliant to see. No slick, “professional” post-match interviews, just happiness and passion!!”.

Huge congratulations @Lionesses Thinking tonight of the many young women I grew up with who loved football but couldn’t find a team to play in. You have made sure that will never happen again ❤👏👏🙏 — Peter Rainford 🔶💙🌍☮️ (@peterjrainford) July 31, 2022

So proud I never thought I would see women football in the spotlight in my life time. What an incredibly proud day for womens equality and incredibly entertaining football. — Carrie Deane (@Carriestar10) August 1, 2022

they are THE MOMENT 📢✨🫶 — TikTok UK (@tiktok_uk) July 31, 2022

I love the way Mary Earps puts her hand on Sarina Wiegmann’s shoulder and says ‘OK, we’ve finished now; thanks’ 😂😂😂😂😂 — Brian Seadon (@brian_seadon) July 31, 2022

This is what it’s all about. Pure joy. No fighting just dancing 👏🏼🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/b6933pj8ba — Stanwix FC Girls & Ladies (@StanwixFC) August 1, 2022

Fantastic scenes! You’ve done this nation proud ladies, my face genuinely aches from smiling so much 😊 Enjoy your celebrations, you’ve bloody well earned it!! X — Matt C (@Matt_L_C_86) July 31, 2022

This is why I love womens’ football. They fight like hell, but they don’t fight like it’s a war. Well done ladies, cheers from the losing side! — Solianca Invicta (@InvictaSolianca) July 31, 2022

The unashamed joy of the players was brilliant to see. No slick, “professional” post-match interviews, just happiness and passion!! — Dr Christian Dunn (@christiandunn) August 1, 2022

You know what though, no fighting in the street afterwards. No arrests. No aggression. No one being bottled or hospitalised. I know what I’d rather! The women’s celebrations are good natured and genuine. And not aggressive. More of this please. — Meeshel ma Belle 💙#HatesTories (@skybirdie66) August 1, 2022

The UEFA European Women’s Championship was hosted by England this year, which made the win by the Lionesses even more special as they played in front of their home crowd. Queen Elizabeth also congratulated the women’s football team for their achievement.