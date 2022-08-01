scorecardresearch
‘Pure Joy’: England women’s football team gatecrash manager’s post-win press conference

Members of the England women's national football team interrupted their manager Sarina Wiegman’s press conference as they danced to the unofficial football anthem, "It's Coming Home" by Three Lions.

August 1, 2022 5:23:56 pm
The Lionesses England sing it's coming home, UEFA European Women's Championship 2022, England women's team wins Euro 2022 cup, Lionesses England interrupt press conference Sarina Wiegman, women’s football England, Indian ExpressThe UEFA European Women's Championship was hosted by England this year, which made the win by the Lionesses even more special as they played in front of their home crowd.

England women’s national football team, also known as the Lionesses, made history Sunday as they won the prestigious UEFA European Women’s Championship for the first time. They secured the winning title in a close match with Germany with a score of 2-1.

After celebrating their historic win in the presence of over 87,000 strong crowds at the sold-out Wembley Stadium, the team interrupted a press conference held by their manager Sarina Wiegman.

The joyous team members entered the media room singing the song It’s Coming Home by Three Lions, which is considered England’s unofficial football anthem. Goalkeeper Mary Earps and defender Lucy Bronze even got on top of the table and did a little dance before the team left the conference room after their brief song and dance routine.

 

The video of the joyous celebration has gone viral on social media. Commenting on one such video, a Twitter user wrote, “The unashamed joy of the players was brilliant to see. No slick, “professional” post-match interviews, just happiness and passion!!”.

Another person wrote, “So proud I never thought I would see women football in the spotlight in my life time. What an incredibly proud day for womens equality and incredibly entertaining football.”

The UEFA European Women’s Championship was hosted by England this year, which made the win by the Lionesses even more special as they played in front of their home crowd. Queen Elizabeth also congratulated the women’s football team for their achievement.

