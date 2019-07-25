ICC tweets this photo from England vs Ireland Lord’s Test, inspires desi memes

Less than a fortnight after their maiden Cricket World Cup triumph at the Lord’s, England were dismissed for just 85 runs at the same venue in the one-off Test against unfancied Ireland. Thanks to Tim Murtagh’s spectacular bowling, the hosts lost all 10 wickets before lunch at the Home of Cricket in record-breaking fashion as England never played out such a short innings there.

It was a dreamlike morning for Ireland with five wickets for the brilliant Murtagh, three for Adair and Rankin with two. And as the low total of England left cricket buffs around the world in a tizzy, bringing back the debate if England really won the cup, ICC also took to Twitter to share a scene from the ground how Irish players felt after dismissing the 2019 champions in less than 100.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the governing body of world cricket shared a photo of the visitors laying flat on the ground, partly ecstatic and relaxed and partly exhausted dismissing all in just 23.4 overs.

Asking people for captions, the picture shared by ICC is now going viral and desi Twitterati can’t have enough of it. And it isn’t just Indian users alone who have taken a liking to the photo, even Indian brands have now joined the bandwagon. Sample these:

Rebel MLAs of Karnataka ✌🏼 — Dr Raul Vinci (@DrRaulVinci) July 24, 2019

Owing to the epic bowling by both on Irish and English side, the day is now being dubbed as a bowlers Day as the ground saw an epic fall of 20 wickets on Day 1 of the Test.

Ireland, playing only their third Test match, passed England’s total before tea thanks to a free-flowing partnership between Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie. However, a flurry of wickets threatened to undo their efforts as Ireland slumped from 132-2 to 149-7. Thanks to Stuart Broad and debutant Olly Stone in the evening session, it led to a collapse of the Irish dream.

Ireland attempted to dig in, but the hosts finally managed to break in and eventually restricted the Irish side for 207. Although they still managed to lay ahead securing a lead of 122.

Do you have any interesting caption in mind for this photo?