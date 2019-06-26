Toggle Menu
Australian Police’s subtle dig at England fans after team win leaves netizens ROFL-ing!https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/england-australia-world-cup-2019-australian-polices-subtle-dig-at-england-fans/

Australian Police’s subtle dig at England fans after team win leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

Australia's victory against their arch-rivals promoted the Police department to troll the England fans and they tweeted, "The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane."

ENGvAUS, world cup 2019, ICC world cup, england, australia, Australia Police trolls england, Queensland Police, trending, indian express, indian express news
The post, which soon went viral with over 4 thousand lives and several retweets, left many ROLF-ing! (Source: Reuters)

While Australian fans were busy celebrating their team’s place in the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after beating England, the Queensland Police department took a subtle dig at England cricket fans. The game, played at the Lord’s, resulted in England suffering a 64-run defeat.

ALSO READ | Kids imitate Sheldon Cotterell in video, West Indies star invites them to India game

Australia’s victory against their arch-rivals promoted the Police department to troll the England fans. They tweeted, “The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane.” The post, which soon went viral with over 4 thousand lives and several retweets, left many ROLF-ing!

The tweet triggered several reactions, with many lauding the police department for their humour. However, some also trolled them for the ball-tampering scandal that the Australian team players were involved in.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Crow or gorilla?’ Netizens wonder as bizarre video of ‘crowilla’ goes viral
2 ‘Your puppy was waiting for you’: Dog abandoned by the roadside leaves netizens emotional
3 Wanted man hides in attic to avoid cops, ceiling crack gives him away