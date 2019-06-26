Australian Police’s subtle dig at England fans after team win leaves netizens ROFL-ing!

While Australian fans were busy celebrating their team’s place in the semifinals of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after beating England, the Queensland Police department took a subtle dig at England cricket fans. The game, played at the Lord’s, resulted in England suffering a 64-run defeat.

Australia’s victory against their arch-rivals promoted the Police department to troll the England fans. They tweeted, “The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane.” The post, which soon went viral with over 4 thousand lives and several retweets, left many ROLF-ing!

The tears of English cricket fans have made driving conditions tricky this morning. Drive safe Brisbane #ENGvAUS — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) June 25, 2019

The tweet triggered several reactions, with many lauding the police department for their humour. However, some also trolled them for the ball-tampering scandal that the Australian team players were involved in.

How about using a sandpaper to enhance the tyres’ grip? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 26, 2019

Fair one, well played @QldPolice 👏

Got any sandpaper you can put down to improve grip 😉 https://t.co/mYqWhOEj6h — 🔰(C) Ian ⬆️ (@Ian_M1) June 26, 2019

Put some sandpaper down. Should give drivers a bit of illegal assist. — Peter Ellis (@petejellis) June 26, 2019

Savage….. audition for Britain’s got talent…. — Guru consejero (@IGiveGyaan) June 26, 2019