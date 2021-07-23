scorecardresearch
Friday, July 23, 2021
Video: Man proposes to partner during England-Pakistan T20 match

As Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman were batting, cameras caught a man proposing to his partner.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
July 23, 2021 11:51:33 pm
As England and Pakistan locked horns in the final T20I of the three-match series in Manchester, a heartwarming moment was caught on camera, bringing in a romantic twist to the event.

Just as Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman were batting, cameras caught a man proposing to his partner. Commentator David Lloyd also joined in on the moment when he narrated the moment on live TV.

“Decision pending” the big screen flashed as the man, later identified as Phil, went down on one knee. The screen soon updated to “SHE SAID YES!” as the woman accepts the ring, overwhelmed with emotion.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video, which was shared on the England team’s official Twitter account, took to the comment section, congratulating the couple.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Last year, during a game between Australia and India, a couple’s day out at the ground turned out to be quite an event when the man chose the venue to propose to his girlfriend.

