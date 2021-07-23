Video: Man proposes to partner during England-Pakistan T20 match

Many who came across the video, which was shared on England cricket, the official Twitter account of all England cricket teams took to the comment section, congratulating the couple.

As England and Pakistan locked horns in the final T20I of the three-match series in Manchester, a heartwarming moment was caught on camera, bringing in a romantic twist to the event.

Just as Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman were batting, cameras caught a man proposing to his partner. Commentator David Lloyd also joined in on the moment when he narrated the moment on live TV.

“Decision pending” the big screen flashed as the man, later identified as Phil, went down on one knee. The screen soon updated to “SHE SAID YES!” as the woman accepts the ring, overwhelmed with emotion.

Decision Pending… ⏳ She said YES! 💍 Congrats Phil and Jill! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SHj0iy45Pw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 21, 2021

Many who came across the video, which was shared on the England team’s official Twitter account, took to the comment section, congratulating the couple.

This moment stole the whole “Match” 😍 wish them best of Luck stay Blessed 😘 — Mr.Smarty (@Smarty000) July 21, 2021

Aww congratulations 💙 — Jo Gibson (@blueJo85) July 21, 2021

So good she looks happy All the best for a happy future 😎🏏🥰 — Martin Richardson (@MRich1951) July 21, 2021

The wholesome content I love to see ❤ — Jamie Thomas (@framesofjames) July 21, 2021

And they lived happily ever after…👍🏻🎉🎊🎂 — Vaibhav Nagre (@vaibhavnagre) July 21, 2021

Ahhh that’s so cute!! 🥰😂 — Hannah 🌸 (@Hanna_16x) July 21, 2021

Decision pending…….She said yes💥🔥❤😍😂 — Divyam Singh (@Divyamsecluded) July 21, 2021

Phill and Jill went up the cricket field to fetch a bucket of happiness..Phill went down on one knee and Jill said yay…(not giving up my day job) — Zaki Ahmed (@Gunnerzak) July 21, 2021

Last year, during a game between Australia and India, a couple’s day out at the ground turned out to be quite an event when the man chose the venue to propose to his girlfriend.