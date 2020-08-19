Watch: Man attempts to steal ambulance while paramedics attend to elderly patient

A man attempted to steal an ambulance while paramedics were attending an elderly patient in England’s Lancashire.
According to a report by Metro, paramedics were attending to a pensioner who had fallen in the Blackpool area on August 12 when they were interrupted by a man who was trying to break into the vehicle.
A video of the dramatic incident showed the man approaching the ambulance parked next to a bus stop.
Just as the man tried to enter the vehicle through the front door, paramedics tackled the man to the ground.
Watch the video here:
A spokeswoman for Lancashire Police told Daily Mail that the man, later identified as a 51-year-old Blackpool resident was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of drugs.
