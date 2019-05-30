Toggle Menu
Eng vs SA: Imran Tahir dismisses Jonny Bairstow for golden duck and memes follow

England's Jonny Bairstow lasted just one ball in his first 2019 World Cup match as he was dismissed by Imran Tahir in a golden duck. Tweeple congratulated him with hilarious memes.

Tahir fans couldn’t have enough of his celebratory run towards the boundary.

After the first game of ICC World Cup 2019 between England and South Africa started, #ProteaFire quickly dominated trends online thanks to Imran Tahir striking in the very first over. Tahir not only became the first spinner in the history of the World Cup to bowl the first ball of the tournament he but also dismissed England’s ace batsman Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck in just second ball of the match!

Footage of the spectacular delivery soon had everyone talking as it showed Bairstow failing to read Tahir’s good length delivery and moving forward to defend, only to end up edging the ball. Quinton de Kock made no mistake.

As the clip started doing the rounds online, cricket experts were full of praise for the 40-year-old spinner. As he celebrated with his customary run after the umpire raised his finger, there were plenty of memes to celebrate the bowler’s achievement.

Many joked that with his run towards the boundary line may soon take him to next Olympics!

