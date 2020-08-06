Watch: English cricketers show off their football skills during rain break

England began the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Wednesday but rain disrupted play. During the break, the English players took some time out to head a football among them, and a video of them managing to control it from a first-floor balcony to a bin on the ground is being widely shared on social media.
In the video, Root and James Anderson start by heading the ball between them, before Chris Woakes heads the ball down to Mark Wood. The ball then passes to Jos Buttler, Dom Bess, Ollie Pope and finally Wood manages to put the ball in the bin.
The official account of the cricket team shared the clip saying, “They did this first attempt…” with an wink emoji:
They did this first attempt… ⚽️😉
Match Centre: https://t.co/WLcJsk1Ddh#ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ih4Rilvjz2
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 5, 2020
There were also plenty of unsuccessful attempts which was viewed by those watching the match. However, the video still received a lot of views online with many football fans suggesting the cricket players should consider joining the English football team.
Here’s how people reacted to the video:
Brilliantly done, lads! 👏⚽️
— England (@England) August 5, 2020
🤣🤣🤣Brilliant.. https://t.co/dDlKMH6dZL
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 5, 2020
Pretty impressive 👍 https://t.co/3hCsSFrM7D
— Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) August 5, 2020
MASS TALENT LIKE MANCHESTER UNITED . JAMES ANDERSON LOOKING LIKE DAVID BACKHAM !!!
— Rakesh Coonoor (@RakeshR80259675) August 6, 2020
Woww amazing !! They should prefer to play football than cricket.This is called united👍👍
— R_Y_D_E_R_🇱🇰 (@de__Hell) August 5, 2020
Now let’s see if the English football team can do the same with a cricket ball …. !
— Ernie Teng (@ernest71) August 5, 2020
Brilliant🙌🏻…. #MANU when u r recruiting next….?
— Wajih (@SWajihHashmi) August 5, 2020
Not first attempt 😛.. But well done
— Audrin Van Schoor (@audas_vanschoor) August 5, 2020
That is stunning. Great teamwork. 👍👍
— hamza shah (@hamzashah12512) August 5, 2020
Lol.. It was 8th attempt.. I was watching this live 😅😅 https://t.co/L5pwQMcHOw
— अमन ज्ञवाली (@IamAmanG) August 6, 2020
This is just awesome 🙌😁😊
— Rakshith (@RakshithBJ2) August 5, 2020
Eng lost fifa wc finals😟..they missed players like you https://t.co/eRyKQ15zzD
— TweetTalks👑 (@Reddy_1016) August 5, 2020
Many also pointed out that English cricketers were banned from playing football after Rory Burns suffered a serious ankle injury during a pre-training game on the eve of the second Test in South Africa in January.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.