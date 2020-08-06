scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 06, 2020
Watch: English cricketers show off their football skills during rain break

During a rain break, England's players headed a football between them, and a video of them managing to control it from a first-floor balcony to a bin on the ground is being widely shared on social media.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 6, 2020 12:30:46 pm
Although eagle-eyed fans knew it wan’t the first attempt, they were happy to finally see the relay being successful. (@englandcricket/ Twitter)

England began the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Wednesday but rain disrupted play. During the break, the English players took some time out to head a football among them, and a video of them managing to control it from a first-floor balcony to a bin on the ground is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, Root and James Anderson start by heading the ball between them, before Chris Woakes heads the ball down to Mark Wood. The ball then passes to Jos Buttler, Dom Bess, Ollie Pope and finally Wood manages to put the ball in the bin.

The official account of the cricket team shared the clip saying, “They did this first attempt…” with an wink emoji:

There were also plenty of unsuccessful attempts which was viewed by those watching the match. However, the video still received a lot of views online with many football fans suggesting the cricket players should consider joining the English football team.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Many also pointed out that English cricketers were banned from playing football after Rory Burns suffered a serious ankle injury during a pre-training game on the eve of the second Test in South Africa in January.

