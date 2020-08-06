Watch: English cricketers show off their football skills during rain break

Although eagle-eyed fans knew it wan’t the first attempt, they were happy to finally see the relay being successful. (@englandcricket/ Twitter) Although eagle-eyed fans knew it wan’t the first attempt, they were happy to finally see the relay being successful. (@englandcricket/ Twitter)

England began the first Test against Pakistan at Old Trafford on Wednesday but rain disrupted play. During the break, the English players took some time out to head a football among them, and a video of them managing to control it from a first-floor balcony to a bin on the ground is being widely shared on social media.

In the video, Root and James Anderson start by heading the ball between them, before Chris Woakes heads the ball down to Mark Wood. The ball then passes to Jos Buttler, Dom Bess, Ollie Pope and finally Wood manages to put the ball in the bin.

The official account of the cricket team shared the clip saying, “They did this first attempt…” with an wink emoji:

There were also plenty of unsuccessful attempts which was viewed by those watching the match. However, the video still received a lot of views online with many football fans suggesting the cricket players should consider joining the English football team.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Brilliantly done, lads! 👏⚽️ — England (@England) August 5, 2020

MASS TALENT LIKE MANCHESTER UNITED . JAMES ANDERSON LOOKING LIKE DAVID BACKHAM !!! — Rakesh Coonoor (@RakeshR80259675) August 6, 2020

Woww amazing !! They should prefer to play football than cricket.This is called united👍👍 — R_Y_D_E_R_🇱🇰 (@de__Hell) August 5, 2020

Now let’s see if the English football team can do the same with a cricket ball …. ! — Ernie Teng (@ernest71) August 5, 2020

Brilliant🙌🏻…. #MANU when u r recruiting next….? — Wajih (@SWajihHashmi) August 5, 2020

Not first attempt 😛.. But well done — Audrin Van Schoor (@audas_vanschoor) August 5, 2020

That is stunning. Great teamwork. 👍👍 — hamza shah (@hamzashah12512) August 5, 2020

Lol.. It was 8th attempt.. I was watching this live 😅😅 https://t.co/L5pwQMcHOw — अमन ज्ञवाली (@IamAmanG) August 6, 2020

This is just awesome 🙌😁😊 — Rakshith (@RakshithBJ2) August 5, 2020

Eng lost fifa wc finals😟..they missed players like you https://t.co/eRyKQ15zzD — TweetTalks👑 (@Reddy_1016) August 5, 2020

Many also pointed out that English cricketers were banned from playing football after Rory Burns suffered a serious ankle injury during a pre-training game on the eve of the second Test in South Africa in January.

