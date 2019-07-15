ENG vs NZ: Jofra Archer’s old tweets on World Cup finale have people convinced he is a soothsayer

The ICC World Cup 2019 came to a spectacular end with England lifting the trophy for the first time in a finale that even a Super Over couldn’t decide. England won as they had more boundaries than New Zealand – 26 to 17.

While no one could foresee the results and the World Cup finale going into a Super Over and the Black Caps suffering a heartbreaking defeat, it seems England bowler Jofra Archer knew about it all along.

His old tweets from years ago have resurfaced on social media and they seem to tell the story of how England won the World Cup with a dramatic win over New Zealand at Lord’s. Not only did he predict about the Super Over, he also tweeted about opponents needing 16 from 6 — which is exactly what happened on Sunday in the nail-biting finale.

Jofra Archer should be banned! pic.twitter.com/ZKvTUcZYlp — India Pakistan Tweets (@IndPakTweets) July 14, 2019

His old eerie tweets left feel baffled online with many saying, there’s a “Jofra Archer tweet for everything about to happen in the world”.

You’ve got one, Jofra https://t.co/kDQqbdpIzL — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 14, 2019

Someone dig @JofraArcher’s timeline properly and we will get to know what’s happening in next 5-10 years 😁🙏🏻 — Maithun (The Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) July 14, 2019

Dear @JofraArcher please tweet this once

Ee Saala Cup Namde

Pls pls pls pls pls 🙋 — krishnaisfaith (@atrivandi) July 14, 2019

People are now putting forward their list of things they want Archer to predict so it can come true later. Sample these:

Jofra Archer now tweeting about the 2023 World Cup: pic.twitter.com/MF3ydD6Wvz — Down The Ground (@downthegroundtw) July 14, 2019

Jofra Archer: India will win the 2023 World Cup#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/MRTIIO38vb — Shivam Singh (@meshivamsingh) July 14, 2019

Jofra Archer : RCB will win 2020 IPL. pic.twitter.com/Hl3f41F3d1 — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 14, 2019

world cup 2023 mein winner India , runner up… mmmmmm Australia.. last over 14 runs..

Kohli does the job pic.twitter.com/JO5pwSbjDI — Arun LoL (@dhaikilokatweet) July 14, 2019

Jofra Archer Tweeting,

“Pandya Power in worldcup final.” — Rushank (@rushanksoni19) July 14, 2019