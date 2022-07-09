‘End of quote’: US President Joe Biden’s gaffe during speech goes viral

Politicians and their trysts with teleprompter gaffes are not new and the latest one creating a buzz online involves US President Joe Biden. His glaring mistake while delivering a speech at the White House has gone viral.

As the President, standing alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, was speaking to the press about protecting women’s reproductive rights and the recent Supreme Court order, he made an error, accidentally saying “end of quote, repeat the line” as he finished a sentence.

“It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so—end of quote, repeat the line. Women are not without electoral and, or, political—let me be precise: not and, or—or political power,” Biden is heard saying, standing before the lectern.

The gaffe quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens, who blamed it on an erroneous reading of the speech off a teleprompter. “Women are not without electoral or political power,” he repeated again to emphasise.

Joe Biden finishes reading a sentence from the teleprompter with “…end of quote. Repeat the line.”pic.twitter.com/haS5pIldDh — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 8, 2022

Soon, many, including Republican supporters, poked fun at the POTUS while questioning his sincerity about the issue. However, many also defended the President and argued that he was merely mentioning “repeat the line” so that others could join him and that no teleprompter will actually indicate something like that.

Whoever controls the teleprompter is the real President! pic.twitter.com/1rcqmwLe9S — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2022

Biden is so far gone that he will literally read anything put on the teleprompter in front of him. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤡🤣🤣 “End of quote” …”Repeat the line” pic.twitter.com/Kw9vt1R8ws — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 8, 2022

America can do better than Biden or Trump in 2024. End of quote. Repeat the line. pic.twitter.com/guErZsPJm8 — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 8, 2022

Actually, that’s not how Teleprompters work. They don’t repeat lines. They would’ve just listed it twice. What he actually said was “let me repeat that.” — Lisa Dry (@bootheelgirl) July 8, 2022

Sorry but that’s not how teleprompters work. Nobody would write “repeat line” in a teleprompter. He was ad-libbing… announcing that he was repeating a line in the ruling for emphasis. — Mark Bernheimer (@MediaWorksMark) July 8, 2022

Remember when Trump blamed the teleprompter when

he said the Continental Army “took over the airports” during the American Revolutionary War in the 1770s? “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.” Good times.. — Christina Stands with Ukraine (@Mimi2_three) July 8, 2022

Most famous quotes in American history:

1.) I have a dream

2.) The only thing we have to fear is fear itself

3.) End of quote. Repeat the line. — Brett 🍥 (@BretterMeme) July 8, 2022

President Biden later signed an executive order to help protect and expand women’s access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Because of the historic ruling, abortion has been banned across several states in the country and women will have to go elsewhere to get the medical procedure.