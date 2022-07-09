scorecardresearch
‘End of quote’: US President Joe Biden’s gaffe during speech goes viral

While many Republican supporters joined forces to roast the POTUS, others defended him online saying it was being misinterpreted

Updated: July 9, 2022 2:42:57 pm
joe biden, biden end of quote video, end of quote repeat the line, biden teleprompter gaffe, biden teleprompter video, roe vs wade order, indian expressJoe Biden signed an executive order to help to educate medical providers and insurers about how and when they are required to share privileged patient information with authorities. (Source: POTUS/Twitter)

Politicians and their trysts with teleprompter gaffes are not new and the latest one creating a buzz online involves US President Joe Biden. His glaring mistake while delivering a speech at the White House has gone viral.

As the President, standing alongside Vice-President Kamala Harris, was speaking to the press about protecting women’s reproductive rights and the recent Supreme Court order, he made an error, accidentally saying “end of quote, repeat the line” as he finished a sentence.

“It is noteworthy that the percentage of women who register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of the men who do so—end of quote, repeat the line. Women are not without electoral and, or, political—let me be precise: not and, or—or political power,” Biden is heard saying, standing before the lectern.

The gaffe quickly caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens, who blamed it on an erroneous reading of the speech off a teleprompter. “Women are not without electoral or political power,” he repeated again to emphasise.

Soon, many, including Republican supporters, poked fun at the POTUS while questioning his sincerity about the issue. However, many also defended the President and argued that he was merely mentioning “repeat the line” so that others could join him and that no teleprompter will actually indicate something like that.

President Biden later signed an executive order to help protect and expand women’s access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Because of the historic ruling, abortion has been banned across several states in the country and women will have to go elsewhere to get the medical procedure.

