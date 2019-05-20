Toggle Menu
‘End of an era’: Fans share sad memes as they realise Game of Thrones is overhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/end-of-an-era-fans-share-sad-memes-as-they-realise-game-of-thrones-is-over-5737600/

‘End of an era’: Fans share sad memes as they realise Game of Thrones is over

In spite of the disappointment over how the show ended, fans of Game of Thrones were sad about the fact that the show has come to an end.

game of thrones, got finale, got final episode, got season 8, got last episode, got memes, viral news, indian express
Fans are disappointed as their beloved show came to an end.

After an epic journey of eight years, HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones finally came to an end on Sunday, leaving fans emotional due to the many unexpected twists over the years. As the final episode of season 8 was aired, it left fans of the show divided online. While most fans were unhappy about how the final season unfurled—with many complaining about the script and portrayal of characters—others thought it was done to right the many wrongs through the seasons.

Fans grumbled on social media about rushed plot twists, unexplained loose ends and beloved characters doing things that don’t seem true to their nature.

In spite of the disappointment over how the show ended, fans were sad about the fact that the show has come to an end. Many shared memes and GIFs on social media to express how they felt about the end of the show:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Exit polls point to return of BJP, inspire these memes on social media
2 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Conjoined twins vote on individual identity cards for the first time
3 Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is how people went above and beyond to vote