‘End of an era’: Fans share sad memes as they realise Game of Thrones is over

After an epic journey of eight years, HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones finally came to an end on Sunday, leaving fans emotional due to the many unexpected twists over the years. As the final episode of season 8 was aired, it left fans of the show divided online. While most fans were unhappy about how the final season unfurled—with many complaining about the script and portrayal of characters—others thought it was done to right the many wrongs through the seasons.

Fans grumbled on social media about rushed plot twists, unexplained loose ends and beloved characters doing things that don’t seem true to their nature.

In spite of the disappointment over how the show ended, fans were sad about the fact that the show has come to an end. Many shared memes and GIFs on social media to express how they felt about the end of the show:

I dont know what to do with my life now…no more countdowns for the next season…no more shifting Monday classes to Tue just to watch an episode. #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/Xa7gExJjON — 🐼 (@pandapearlfj) May 20, 2019

Me, when the screen goes black and the episode is ended and I realize there’s no more #GameOfThrones episode next week pic.twitter.com/QApD9i5h1C — Armavi (@armavideniz) May 20, 2019

HBO Headquarters seeing everyone unsubscribe right after the last episode of #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/Y04hDgLDfk — ☆ KD ☆ (@QThePink) May 20, 2019

Me knowing they’ll be no more episodes of Game Of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/A0W8i5BEmv — Stephen Wetherell (@StevieWethers) May 20, 2019

Me realizing there will be no more new episodes come Sunday night -ever again. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/QbcMr63VeJ — Christina Ramirez (@Sports_Editor04) May 20, 2019

how I’m gonna be watching the last ever opening credits of the final episode😭😭😭 #GameOfThrones #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/UCHfApILvZ — jonada (@jonadajhs) May 19, 2019

Shout out to the great cast that took us on this journey. So thankful for their hard work and the amazing performances they gifted us. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/LoZo9S02eD — Ziggy (@mrjafri) May 19, 2019

Last episode of of Game of Thrones ever tonight hang in there twitter we are almost free pic.twitter.com/48AR1vIwAo — h(os)annah (@hanmariams) May 19, 2019

Whatever you think of the end of Game of Thrones, we can all agree the series as a whole has been a staggering accomplishment. A while ago, it would have been unthinkable to contemplate telling a single 10-year fantasy story on TV. pic.twitter.com/Ew8yiLhfpn — Gareth L Powell (@garethlpowell) May 19, 2019

Crazy to think that after tonight we’ll never talk about Game Of Thrones ever again, except every five years for a fun anniversary listicle or something. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 19, 2019