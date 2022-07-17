EmmanuelDontDoIt: Adorable emu video bombs caretaker, clip goes viral

A video of an emu interrupting its caretaker is going viral on social media. The video shows Taylor Blake, an animal caretaker who works at Knuckle Bump Farms, a hobby farm in US’s South Florida, trying to record educational videos but getting constantly interrupted by an emu named Emmanuel.

In a compilation of clips, Emmanuel can be seen entering the frame and hovering near the camera, as he gets reprimanded by Blake who cautions the bird. “Emmanuel, don’t do it,” says Blake.

In one clip, a frustrated Blake gives in and Emmanuel knocks the camera to the ground and pokes it with its beak. In response, Blake says, “How does that make you feel? Was it everything that you ever wanted and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?”.

Holy crap this is wonderful pic.twitter.com/kSUiQd0XQP — David (@p4ndr_) July 15, 2022

The compilation of Emmanuel’s constant interruptions, first posted on Blake’s TikTok account, recently went viral on Twitter, with over 17.9 million views.

Netizens, enamoured by the bond between Emmanuel and Blake, began using the #EmmanuelDontDoIt to tweet about the emu’s antics.

Is it ok to love this as much as I do? Something about domesticated velociraptors being cheeky always makes me giggle! — Abe Froman🌭👑🚋 (@Abe_Froman21) July 16, 2022

As a cat owner, I can totally relate. I can’t say how many times I have to say “Barney, don’t do it” every day. — Derek McNeil (@Schfooge) July 16, 2022

Finished it off for you. pic.twitter.com/tQ94q3cw5D — Toby Randell (@trandell88) July 16, 2022

“Hi, my name is Emmanueldontdoit” — FemX 🌱🏳️‍🌈 (@femqu3) July 15, 2022

I am Emmanuel’s number one fan!!! “How did that make you feel? Was it everything you ever wanted and wished for and hoped for in life?” “Do you feel fulfilled now?” 🤣😂🤣😂🤣#Emmanuel #EmmanuelTheEmu #EmmanuelDontDoIt pic.twitter.com/yr5ZYo7yxq — Rayshell Fambrough (@Tech_Buddha) July 16, 2022

I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel!

Look at that face! #EmmanuelDontDoIt pic.twitter.com/N2Zx4vfPqu — Xochitl 😷 #Vaxxed (@xochiPTX) July 16, 2022

My kids ‘pulled an Emmanuel’ every time I was at home trying to pre-record lectures during lockdown. Usually 2 minutes before the end. #AcademicTwitter #EmmanuelDontDoIt pic.twitter.com/HFCNTv5ti6 — Tony Moss (@tonymossuk) July 16, 2022

I would watch 9 seasons of this. https://t.co/oMh9HrjKPQ — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 16, 2022

While sharing a close-up of Emmanuel’s face, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel! Look at that face! #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

Tony Moss, a professor at the London South Bank University, also tweeted about the flightless bird’s shenanigans and wrote, “My kids ‘pulled an Emmanuel’ every time I was at home trying to pre-record lectures during lockdown. Usually 2 minutes before the end. #AcademicTwitter #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

On Sunday, Blake shared a video of her and Emmanuel wearing matching hats and wrote, “Emmanuel heard about the love he’s getting on Twitter and had to flex on y’all real quick ”.