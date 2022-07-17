scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 17, 2022

#EmmanuelDontDoIt: Adorable emu video bombs caretaker, clip goes viral

The viral video was shot by Taylor Blake who works at Knuckle Bump Farms, a hobby farm in US’s South Florida.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2022 5:28:48 pm
#EmmanuelDontDoIt, Emmanuel the emu, Emmanuel emu taylor blake, Emmanuel Knuckle Bump Farms, viral emu video, Indian ExpressThe compilation of Emmanuel’s (the emu) constant interruptions, first posted on Blake’s TikTok account, recently went viral on Twitter, with over 17.9 million views.

A video of an emu interrupting its caretaker is going viral on social media. The video shows Taylor Blake, an animal caretaker who works at Knuckle Bump Farms, a hobby farm in US’s South Florida, trying to record educational videos but getting constantly interrupted by an emu named Emmanuel.

In a compilation of clips, Emmanuel can be seen entering the frame and hovering near the camera, as he gets reprimanded by Blake who cautions the bird. “Emmanuel, don’t do it,” says Blake.

ALSO READ |Curious owl inspects weather monitoring camera in US. Watch video

In one clip, a frustrated Blake gives in and Emmanuel knocks the camera to the ground and pokes it with its beak. In response, Blake says, “How does that make you feel? Was it everything that you ever wanted and hoped for in life? Do you feel fulfilled now?”.

The compilation of Emmanuel’s constant interruptions, first posted on Blake’s TikTok account, recently went viral on Twitter, with over 17.9 million views.

Netizens, enamoured by the bond between Emmanuel and Blake, began using the #EmmanuelDontDoIt to tweet about the emu’s antics.

While sharing a close-up of Emmanuel’s face, a Twitter user wrote, “I don’t want to alarm you, but I love Emmanuel! Look at that face! #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

Tony Moss, a professor at the London South Bank University, also tweeted about the flightless bird’s shenanigans and wrote, “My kids ‘pulled an Emmanuel’ every time I was at home trying to pre-record lectures during lockdown. Usually 2 minutes before the end. #AcademicTwitter #EmmanuelDontDoIt”.

On Sunday, Blake shared a video of her and Emmanuel wearing matching hats and wrote, “Emmanuel heard about the love he’s getting on Twitter and had to flex on y’all real quick ”.

