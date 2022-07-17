scorecardresearch
Emu disrupts traffic on Texas street, gets chased by police. Watch video

The flightless bird had disrupted traffic in Houston last week and a woman shot the video recording its movement.

emu on street, bird on street, emu video, traffic disruption, police chase emu, emu chasing video, indian expressThe clip of the emu on the streets has now gone viral on social media.

Commuters in Houston, Texas were surprised to find an emu running loose on the road and being chased by the police. The flightless bird had disrupted traffic in Houston last week and a woman shot the video recording its movement.

The woman, who mistook it to be an ostrich, was heard laughing out loud in the video. “It’s a whole ostrich in the street. What!!!” the woman was heard saying in the video. “I cannot make this up. There is an entire ostrich. This is North side, by the way. Whose ostrich escaped, dough?” she said.

In another video, the large bird was seen being followed by three police vehicles.

Citing the Houston Police Department (HPD), an ABC report said that officers were called to North Sam Houston Parkway East to resolve the traffic disruption. They found that an emu was on the loose and had caused the traffic snarl. An expert, who captures birds, finally caught hold of the emu and the bird was returned to its owner.

Videos showing flightless birds on the loose grab eyeballs online. In January this year, an ostrich was captured running down a busy street after escaping from a Karachi zoo. Local police had said that the bird escaped the private zoo after water flowed into its enclosure at the park.

