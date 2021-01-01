‘Spooky’: Empty Times Square for New Year’s Eve celebrations leaves netizens feeling sad

Many compared it with a scene from a dystopian movie.

On New Year’s eve, New York’s iconic Times Square wore a deserted look as it was closed to the public owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, images and videos of empty streets and an eerily quiet drop ball ceremony are going viral with people calling it as ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘spooky’

In the hour before 2021 started, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Andra Day were announced to the stage at Times Square. Though there was enough merriment on the stage, the lack of audience hit everyone very hard online.

New York’s Times Square is nearly empty on #NewYearsEve https://t.co/np1Ek7L5ef — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

Soon, social media was abuzz with post about how weird it all seem with people saying they never expected the place so empty ever. Many shared old photos of New Year’s Eve celebrations in contrast.

Did you ever dream you would see Times Square empty on New Year’s Eve?! 😨 pic.twitter.com/Sv5x3FZFfV — Chip Scarborough (@ChipWVTM13) December 31, 2020

Anyone else find this silent ball drop totally bone chilling? — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 1, 2021

Times Square. Empty. Hope I never see this again. #NewYearsEve — Shannon Spake (@ShannonSpake) January 1, 2021

The livecam of an empty Times Square ten minutes before New Year is the spookiest thing I’ve seen in a spooky year. — Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) January 1, 2021

Oh, “Imagine” with an empty Times Square. Not at all a buzzkill. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 1, 2021

Times Square hasn’t been empty on NYE since WWII. https://t.co/ukynitHPrn — John Haltiwanger (@jchaltiwanger) December 31, 2020

seeing times square empty is like something out of a horror movie — *•.♡ 丅 ♡.•* (@MmmEatGlass) January 1, 2021

NYC Times Square looks like an episode of the Walking Dead pic.twitter.com/ovmmTj7XR5 — Liz (@Maristlizard) January 1, 2021

In tonight’s episode of Black Mirror…

Times Square is just creepy as hell. #NewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/5yfsOrPcs9 — HHNguy365 (@HHNguy365) January 1, 2021

Times Square was so empty this year, it was sad……..almost dystopian. — 🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@_BasedMistress) January 1, 2021

If this dont scare yall idk what will. This is disturbing https://t.co/i6VJlx8IPA — Darrion West (@dawest76) January 1, 2021

Nothing weirder than seeing Times Square absolutely ghost town empty on New Year’s Eve — MONEY CAT DECADE Lewis 💵 😼 (@mutolandia) January 1, 2021

New Year’s Eve: Wuhan vs Times Square pic.twitter.com/Q7VkmLIUhr — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) January 1, 2021

New Year’s Eve. 1950. Times Square pic.twitter.com/dw0Dj1UyoG — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 31, 2020

New Year’s in Times Square, three weeks after Pearl Harbor 1941: #Getty pic.twitter.com/skC34HpJbY — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) December 31, 2020

Only a handful of invited guests, including health care professionals and others frontlines workers of the coronavirus pandemic, were allowed to gather on Thursday evening to witness the dropping of the New Year’s Eve ball.

A large contingent of police officers barricaded the area to prevent unauthorized people from gathering, aiming to prevent an event that could accelerate the spread of the virus in a city already struggling to contain it. Even though some gathered outside the barricades to welcome the new year, police quickly dispersed the crowd.