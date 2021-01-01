scorecardresearch
Friday, January 01, 2021
2020: A Rewind

‘Spooky’: Empty Times Square for New Year’s Eve celebrations leaves netizens feeling sad

Although there was brief burst of fireworks and popping of huge pile confetti as the countdown hit midnight, it was sans all the cheering and applause.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 1, 2021 3:03:58 pm
times square, times square new year celebration, empty times square, times square ball drop silent, new year celebration new york, viral news, indian expressMany compared it with a scene from a dystopian movie.

On New Year’s eve, New York’s iconic Times Square wore a deserted look as it was closed to the public owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, images and videos of empty streets and an eerily quiet drop ball ceremony are going viral with people calling it as ‘heartbreaking’ and ‘spooky’

In the hour before 2021 started, Pitbull, Jennifer Lopez and Andra Day were announced to the stage at Times Square. Though there was enough merriment on the stage, the lack of audience hit everyone very hard online.

Soon, social media was abuzz with post about how weird it all seem with people saying they never expected the place so empty ever. Many shared old photos of New Year’s Eve celebrations in contrast.

Only a handful of invited guests, including health care professionals and others frontlines workers of the coronavirus pandemic, were allowed to gather on Thursday evening to witness the dropping of the New Year’s Eve ball.

A large contingent of police officers barricaded the area to prevent unauthorized people from gathering, aiming to prevent an event that could accelerate the spread of the virus in a city already struggling to contain it. Even though some gathered outside the barricades to welcome the new year, police quickly dispersed the crowd.

