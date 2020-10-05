scorecardresearch
‘One of those is for my mom’: Image of empty chairs in US honouring Covid-19 victims go viral

The US has recorded over seven million COVID-19 cases, including 2,00,000 deaths. Each empty chair on display represented 10 lives lost.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 5, 2020 6:06:09 pm
national covid day, coronavirus deaths, donald trump, Melania trump, covid cases in America, covid-19 cure,Since being shared online, the picture of the heart-rending array has gone viral on social media and left many emotional.

On the occasion of National Covid-19 Day of Remembrance, a heartbreaking picture of 20,000 empty seats representing the lives lost due to the novel coronavirus has gone viral on social media.

The US has recorded over seven million COVID-19 cases, including 2,00,000 deaths. Each empty chair on display represented 10 lives lost, a local website Washingtonian said.

The image was shared by a user DJ Koessler along with a caption that read, “Today is National COVID-19 Day of Remembrance. 20,000 empty chairs on the Mall to honour the 209,000+ lives lost. All within eyesight of the White House.”

The tribute was hosted by Covid Survivors for Change, which comprises of families of victims and survivors in an attempt to urge elected officials to do more to “develop a national plan for safety and recovery,” the website stated.

Since being shared online, the picture of the heart-rending array has gone viral on social media and left many emotional.

“To all of the families who have suffered greatly or lost loved ones from this virus, I am sincerely sorry for what you have gone through,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

