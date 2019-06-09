Toggle Menu
‘Empowering’, say netizes as Nike introduces plus-size mannequinshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/empowering-say-netizes-as-nike-introduces-plus-size-mannequins-5771813/

‘Empowering’, say netizes as Nike introduces plus-size mannequins

Nike said, "To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space."

nike. nike clothing, nike plus size, nike ad, london, nike london, plus size, plus size women, size, plus size models,
“Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered,” read one of the many tweets on the brand’s move.

Nike’s flagship store in London recently introduced plus-size and para-sport mannequins, leaving many impressed. In an attempt to make the products more diverse, the brand took a step closer towards inclusivity after it redeveloped the women’s floor featuring activewear that caters to various body types as well as workouts.

ALSO READ | ‘Sickening, misogynistic attack’: Twitterati incensed after assault on lesbian couple in London

According to a CNN report, in a press release, Nike said, “To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space.”

According to The People, NikeTown stated that this is the first time in the store’s history that a floor is dedicated to a “full range of athlete figures” with “multiple plus-sized and para-sport mannequins”.

Several pictures of the renovated third floor, which was reopened this Wednesday, were shared on various social media platforms with many lauding the American company for the movie. “Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered,” read one of the many tweets on the brand’s move.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 VIDEO | Frozen juice packets, rock-hard eggs: Army jawans in Siachen share glimpse of daily life
2 ‘Sickening, misogynistic attack’: Twitterati incensed after assault on lesbian couple in London
3 Karnataka temple priests sit in water-filled vessels while performing puja to please rain gods