‘Empowering’, say netizes as Nike introduces plus-size mannequins

Nike’s flagship store in London recently introduced plus-size and para-sport mannequins, leaving many impressed. In an attempt to make the products more diverse, the brand took a step closer towards inclusivity after it redeveloped the women’s floor featuring activewear that caters to various body types as well as workouts.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘Sickening, misogynistic attack’: Twitterati incensed after assault on lesbian couple in London

According to a CNN report, in a press release, Nike said, “To celebrate the diversity and inclusivity of sport, the space will not just celebrate local elite and grassroot athletes through visual content, but also show Nike plus size and para-sport mannequins for the first time on a retail space.”

According to The People, NikeTown stated that this is the first time in the store’s history that a floor is dedicated to a “full range of athlete figures” with “multiple plus-sized and para-sport mannequins”.

Several pictures of the renovated third floor, which was reopened this Wednesday, were shared on various social media platforms with many lauding the American company for the movie. “Idk why but this @Nike mannequin makes me feel so empowered,” read one of the many tweets on the brand’s move.

If you want a vision of the future, imagine a Nike plus size mannequin…..#Orwell1984 https://t.co/ch3b7Bl0o3 — Self-Building Machine (@selfbuildingm) June 8, 2019

Nike’s plus-size mannequins are so damn cuuute and inspirational — shairax (@indayshairah) June 8, 2019

Round of applause for Nike Town in Oxford Street opening up a women’s clothing area on the 3rd with plus size mannequins 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 #westand pic.twitter.com/9sx1DZTOi2 — 𝒮𝒽𝒶𝓊𝓃𝓃𝒾𝑒 💚 (@SPMDX100) June 7, 2019

NIKE takes a big leap in History by introducing plus-size mannequins. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/oPtYo7Fjgy — Pallav Gogoi (@pallav_) June 8, 2019

The Nike Plus Size Athletic Clothing Line and Mannequin https://t.co/3iE880PAzW pic.twitter.com/1bu5LXDeOG — Fit Health (@ufitness_health) June 8, 2019