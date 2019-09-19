Employees locked out of office for 2 days after umbrella jams door, triggers meme fest online

While getting locked out of one’s apartment is not a rare occurrence, in a bizarre incident, it was an umbrella that prevented employees from entering a WeWork office space after it jammed the door. A photograph of a black umbrella blocking a slider door was shared on Twitter by a user Neeraj K Agrawal along with a caption that read, “My friend’s entire company is locked out of their WeWork office because an umbrella fell, jamming the door. No one can figure it out. It’s been like this for 2 days.”

With over 25,000 retweets, the post created quite a buzz on social media, with people suggesting different ways to remove the umbrella.

My friend’s entire company is locked out of their WeWork office because an umbrella fell, jamming the door. No one can figure it out. It’s been like this for 2 days. pic.twitter.com/ggaUkgYRFR — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 17, 2019

While the employees tried various methods to clear the way, eventually WeWork — the American real estate company that provides shared workspaces for technology startups — called an engineer to fix the situation.

UMBRELLA SITUATION UPDATE pic.twitter.com/E2bIJuo6Lw — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 18, 2019

The day was saved for the employees after the umbrella was finally removed. However, it did not take long for netizens to convert the image into several memes and jokes. “Are they changing their company name to WeDon’tWork?” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

