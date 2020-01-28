Follow Us:
Empire State Building in New York lit up in purple and golden to pay homage to Kobe Bryant

"Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy," the handle of the Empire State Building tweeted, with hashtag #824Forever

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 28, 2020 5:02:10 pm
kobe bryant, kobe brynt death, empire state building, lakers kobe bryant, empire state building kobe bryant, indian express, sports news Kobe Bryant played for Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career and the monument lit up in the team’s colours.

As tributes for NBA star Kobe Bryant poured in from around the globe after his death in a helicopter crash Sunday, the Empire State Building in New York city was lit up in the colours of the LA Lakers in homage.

“Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon,” the Empire State Building’s official Twitter account wrote.

“Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy,” the handle said, with hashtag #824Forever, a tribute to the two jersey numbers 8 and 24 worn by Bryant.

The 41-year-old Bryant, who won two Olympic golds for the US in basketball, had a 20-year career with the LA Lakers during which he won five championships and emerged as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Here’s how people reacted to the gesture by the Empire State Building:

