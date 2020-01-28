Empire State Building in New York lit up in purple and golden to pay homage to Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant played for Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career and the monument lit up in the team’s colours. Kobe Bryant played for Los Angeles Lakers throughout his career and the monument lit up in the team’s colours.

As tributes for NBA star Kobe Bryant poured in from around the globe after his death in a helicopter crash Sunday, the Empire State Building in New York city was lit up in the colours of the LA Lakers in homage.

“Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon,” the Empire State Building’s official Twitter account wrote.

“Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy,” the handle said, with hashtag #824Forever, a tribute to the two jersey numbers 8 and 24 worn by Bryant.

Our lights will shine in purple and gold this evening as we pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, an inspiration to millions across the globe who was taken too soon. Our hearts go out to all of the families, friends, and fans affected by this tragedy. #824Forever pic.twitter.com/m84TbQ2d3y — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 27, 2020

The 41-year-old Bryant, who won two Olympic golds for the US in basketball, had a 20-year career with the LA Lakers during which he won five championships and emerged as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Here’s how people reacted to the gesture by the Empire State Building:

The only thing I have to say is respect. Thank you @EmpireStateBldg for showing it tonight. #24Forever pic.twitter.com/i2k99LMeHw — Lester Francis (@lestergfrancis) January 28, 2020

Thank you @EmpireStateBldg for paying tribute! #RIPKobeByant #RIPKobeandGianna #RIPKobeByant #RIPMambacita #RIPGianna and the rest of the tripulants who loose their life’s! Family and loves one are in our prayers 🙏💜🤎🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0OFi1UmOn6 — Daisy Rodriguez (@DaisyRodrguez) January 28, 2020

Yes sharing the light is important. — Clotia Abraham 🇺🇸 (@AbrahamClotia) January 28, 2020

It’s as beautiful as it is tragically sad — Adam (@Adam07040735) January 28, 2020

RIP to all of the families 💔 this is just devastating! https://t.co/gkZkGkqFLM — OohSherryPie (@OohSherryPie) January 28, 2020

Thank you for paying tribute! 💜💛🙏🏽 — April Crichlow (@aprilcrichlow) January 28, 2020

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd