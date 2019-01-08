Emotional wedding dance between bride and her terminally ill father is melting hearts online

A video of a traditional wedding dance between an Alabama bride and her terminally ill father has left netizens emotional. The 3.29-minute clip, which has gone viral on social media, features the bride Mary Bourne Butts (née Roberts) dancing along with her father Jim, who is on a wheelchair.

According to a Fox report, Mary’s father was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is an incurable form of brain cancer, and was put on hospice care in mid-December last year. However, at the wedding, the father-daughter duo decided to make it special. Taking the stage, the bride, who is a professional dance teacher, wheeled her father and danced around him.

Watch the video here:

“We had always planned to use the song – we weren’t sure how he was going to even feel that day – we just knew that we were going to do it somehow,” the bride told the news website. After their special song — I Hope You Dance — came to a close, the father expressed gratitude towards his daughter and told her that he loved her and the dance itself meant so much.

The video, which was shared by Blue Room Photography on Facebook, garnered quite some attention on social media with many left quite emotional after watching the clip. Many praised the bride for her gesture. “Mary, I don’t know you, but how wise you are to be so young. Your father created a special one in you. How lucky you have such a good dad and love him so. Prayers to your family,” read one of the many comments on the viral video.