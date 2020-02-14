Watch: Emotional moment when astronaut Christina Koch reunited with her dog after almost a year

The NASA astronaut shared the video on Twitter and it quickly went viral. The NASA astronaut shared the video on Twitter and it quickly went viral.

American astronaut Christina Koch returned to planet Earth last Thursday after a record-breaking 328 days in the Space and had an emotional moment back at home — with her dog. Koch, who created history with the longest single spaceflight ever by a woman was happy to be back with her family and the pet. Now, the sweet moment is going viral.

Sharing the special occasion on Twitter, the NASA engineer and astronaut wrote, “Glad she remembers me after a year!” The emotional video showed the pooch eagerly waiting at the door and jumping in joy when it saw her owner after an 11-month-long space mission. As the pooch smothered her with love and affection, giving kisses, Koch too was overwhelmed to see the dog’s reaction.

Watch the reunion here:

Not sure who was more excited. Glad she remembers me after a year! pic.twitter.com/sScVXHMHJn — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 13, 2020

“To see your favourite animal is a symbol of coming back to the people and places you love,” she said during a press conference Wednesday. She also said it’s good to be back home and she is enjoying her favourite things from food to hanging out at the beach.

And then there was this. pic.twitter.com/5D2GVUCfRm — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) February 12, 2020

The sweet moment with her pet delighted everyone online and moved many to tears. Even NASA showered love at the sweet reunion. With nearly 2.5 million views, the video has left many dog-lovers emotional.

This is one of the most pure expressions of joy in history. — Mary Robinette Kowal (@MaryRobinette) February 14, 2020

Astronaut Christina Koch’s dog reacts to her returning home after her record-breaking time in space in the most pure way possible! 😭 https://t.co/5VO8evgOJX — Dr. Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) February 14, 2020

The Valentine’s Day content u need – dog goes bonkers when reunited with her owner, astronaut Christina Koch, who was in space for a year https://t.co/qkCjDdUmzj — Bonnie Malkin (@bonniemalkin) February 13, 2020

Today’s antidote to awfulness: Astronaut reunites with her dog after almost a year in space. https://t.co/Fez7ZDm5nv — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) February 13, 2020

i demand more videos of astronauts reuniting with their dogs 😭😍 — Emily (@emrelli) February 13, 2020

I was gone for two weeks and my dog didn’t recognize me at first then cried, cried, jumped and laid on me and cried and kissed me so much. It was about 6 months after I adopted him, he probably thought he was living with my fiend and her dog. Him and I were so happy!! 13 now! — Sandy Myers 🌈 🏳️‍🌈 (@NextChapterNow_) February 13, 2020

It was like 7 years for That dog wow that is nice to see! — Michael Hodgson (@revelation_66) February 14, 2020

Welcome home @Astro_Christina… that’s one small step for woman, one giant leap for woman’s best friend. When will @NASA launch rockets that are pet-friendly & you can be the first to walk a dog on the moon? pic.twitter.com/4ZXiYtTPra — David Schneider (@SchneiderSpeak) February 14, 2020

A few months ago, Koch was part of the first-ever all-female spacewalk when she and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir spent more than seven hours fixing a faulty power controller outside of the ISS.

