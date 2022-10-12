‘Something special’: Emotional fan hands his baby to The Rock at Black Adam event, star obliges

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson met with an unusual gesture from a fan during an event promoting his upcoming film Black Adam in Mexico, USA. The fan apparently asked the former professional wrestler to hold his baby and “The Rock” obliged, cheering up the crowd.

A video that captured the heartwarming moment was shared by the actor on his Instagram account and netizens cannot stop gushing over it. The clip shows several people carefully passing the baby and handing her over to The Rock onstage. Johnson, meanwhile, appears genuinely surprised on seeing the tot and holds her gently in his arms. Smiling, he holds her close and shows the calm child to the crowd.

The moments were “electric, fun and emotional” for Johnson and he wrote on Instagram that he was not surprised when the fan handed him the beautiful little baby. He said the baby’s father was teary-eyed when he held her up high and gestured to him to hold her.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

“I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift. This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana. One day, I bet she’ll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father – means it meant something special for me too. Love you back MEXICO and the mana is strong Girl dads ROCK,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 39.9 million views and 39 lakh likes on Instagram. While many users were surprised and delighted to see the Jumanji actor holding the baby, others criticised the girl’s father for letting her pass through the hands of strangers. Artist Naz Tokio commented, “Wowww!!! THIS IS SOOO AWESOME BROTHA!” Another user commented, “Bro what? Did they pass him their baby thru the crowd??”, while a third user wrote, “Did someone just pass their kid through a crowd?”

The much-awaited DC movie Black Adam is set to release in Indian theatres on October 20, a day prior to its global release. Black Adam features Zachary Levi and is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinema’s Shazam. The character initially appeared in DC Comics in the 1940s as a villain corrupted by power and, in the early 2000s, became an anti-hero.