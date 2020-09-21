scorecardresearch
Monday, September 21, 2020
‘When you lose the Emmy’: Actor Ramy Youssef tweets hilarious video

After actor Eugene Levy won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series, fellow nominee Ramy Youssef tweeted a video along with a caption that read, "When you lose the Emmy."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 2:28:35 pm
ramy youssef emmy, ramy youssef emmy reward ceremony, emmy 2020 awards, social distance, covid-19. coronavirus,Though Youssef lost the Emmy, he sure left netizens laughing with his humour.

With no red carpet and no physical audience, the Emmy Awards went completely virtual, with the trophies being delivered to the winner amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, what about those nominees who don’t win? American comedian Ramy Youssef has shared a video that exactly sums up their feeling.

Earlier this year, Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel had informed that to ensure safety, over 100 drivers would be stationed to deliver socially distanced Emmy statue to the winners, implying that each nominee would have a driver waiting outside just in case they would win. Producers also sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who chose how and where they want to be seen.

After actor Eugene Levy won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series, fellow nominee Ramy Youssef tweeted a video along with a caption that read, “When you lose the Emmy.” The video, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website, features a little kid holding the award and waving before leaving.

Watch the video here:

Though Youssef lost the Emmy, he sure left netizens laughing with his humour. Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over three million times and has been flooded with people responding to it.

