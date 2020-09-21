‘When you lose the Emmy’: Actor Ramy Youssef tweets hilarious video

Though Youssef lost the Emmy, he sure left netizens laughing with his humour.

With no red carpet and no physical audience, the Emmy Awards went completely virtual, with the trophies being delivered to the winner amid the Covid-19 pandemic. However, what about those nominees who don’t win? American comedian Ramy Youssef has shared a video that exactly sums up their feeling.

Earlier this year, Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel had informed that to ensure safety, over 100 drivers would be stationed to deliver socially distanced Emmy statue to the winners, implying that each nominee would have a driver waiting outside just in case they would win. Producers also sent camera kits and microphones to all the nominees, who chose how and where they want to be seen.

After actor Eugene Levy won the Emmy for lead actor in a comedy series, fellow nominee Ramy Youssef tweeted a video along with a caption that read, “When you lose the Emmy.” The video, which has now gone viral on the microblogging website, features a little kid holding the award and waving before leaving.

Watch the video here:

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

Though Youssef lost the Emmy, he sure left netizens laughing with his humour. Since being shared online, the clip has been viewed over three million times and has been flooded with people responding to it.

The Emmys said pic.twitter.com/2xfTtLGLLC — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) September 21, 2020

Wait. They show up to everyone’s and leave???? 😂😂😂 — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) September 21, 2020

this deserves an Emmy😂😂 — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) September 21, 2020

THEY REALLY CAME TO YOUR HOUSE AND LEFT OMG IM CRYING — Steven Carmichael (@stevenofamerica) September 21, 2020

this tweet should win a Webby — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 21, 2020

So they basically come up to the winner’s house in a tuxedo themed Hazmat suit and straight up give you the Emmy?!? This is so hilarious!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KYqd2vudfH — KatieGamer (@TheNerdyGenius) September 21, 2020

Wait… is this for real?! I am DONE. 🤣 — Ashley Mullins (@smashleymullins) September 21, 2020

